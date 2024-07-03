WATCH: Vicky Kaushal and Sunny dance to Karan Aujla’s track Softly at Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba's launch

Vicky Kaushal is inching towards the release of his first movie of 2024, Bad Newz. While cinephiles will have to wait a little more before they can finally watch the comic caper on the big screen, the first peppy number of the film was dropped on June 2.

The makers hosted a star-studded event to release the party track Tauba Tauba featuring Vicky, Triptii Dimri, and singer Karan Aujla. During the event, the Bollywood actor was seen shaking a leg on Karan’s other trending song. Check it out!

Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla groove to Softly at Bad Newz song launch event

Millions of fans admire Vicky Kaushal, not just for his acting skills or good looks, but for his obsession with music. On multiple occasions, the star has been seen vibing to Punjabi songs. Taking to social media handles, the Masaan actor has dropped several videos of himself flaunting his roots and his fabulous playlist.

Remember him syncing to Simiran Kaur Dhadli’s song Barood or dancing to Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Obsessed while looking dapper in his all-black look? Well, his other favorite song is Softly by Karan Aujla. Hence, when the singer and actor met at the launch of their song from the upcoming movie Bad Newz, they had to bring the house down by performing on it.

In a video from the event, the stars were seen making the audience go gaga with their jugalbandi. As Karan sang his song, the Sam Bahadur actor joined him mid-way and danced like no one was watching. They were joined by actor Sunny Kaushal.

Take a look:

After dropping the trailer of the movie which created a lot of buzz on social media, the makers of Bad Newz dropped the song Tauba Tauba, penned by Karan Aujla and choreographed by Bosco-Caesar.

More about Bad Newz

The comedy movie, allegedly inspired by true events, stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk. Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Written by Ishita Moitra, and Tarun Dudeja, it is scheduled to release on July 19, 2024.

