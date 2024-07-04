Bollywood Newswrap, July 4: Justin Bieber to perform at Anant Amabni-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet; Salman Khan praises Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in Tauba Tauba

On July 4, 2024, the B-town industry was graced by several top entertainment news that are hard to miss. From Justin Bieber reportedly set to perform at Anant Amabni-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony to Salman Khan praising Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba, have a look at today's headliners.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of July 4, 2024

1. Justin Bieber to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet ceremony

Recent reports suggest that Canadian singer Justin Bieber has arrived in Mumbai for the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. However, there is still no confirmation about his arrival. Reports also suggested that the singer will perform at the couple's Sangeet ceremony.

2. Salman Khan loves Vicky Kaushal's dance moves in Bad Newz's Tauba Tauba

Salman Khan praised Vicky Kaushal's amazing dance steps in the Bad Newz song Tauba Tauba. He wrote, "Great movies Vicky... song looking good. best wishes @vickykaushal09". Vicky reshared his story and penned, "So sweet of you Salman sir!!! Thank You so much....this means so much to me and the whole team".

3. Richa Chadha praises husband Ali Fazal’s performance in Mirzapur 3

Richa Chadha took to her Instagram Stories and praised her husband Ali Fazal’s performance in Mirzapur 3. Sharing an edited video of them that captured their moments, Richa wrote, “If it’s not clear, I am the first member of the Ali Fazal fan club, he is exceptional in #mirzapur.”

4. Amar Kaushik drops major hint at Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree 3

Speaking to Hindustan Times, director Amar Kaushik opened up about Stree 3. He shared, “There is a possibility. There’s story still left to be told, and characters left to be explored. A call will be taken after the film’s [Stree 2] release. There is a possibility of Stree 3, 4 and 5."

5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story to re-release

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kiara Advani starrer M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is set to be released in cinemas once again from July 5 to July 11, 2024, at PVR INOX. This re-release will let fans celebrate Dhoni's birthday, which is on July 7.

