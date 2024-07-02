Bad Newz actor Ammy Virk praises Diljit Dosanjh for breaking stereotypes in Bollywood; 'He allowed us to get good work'

Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will soon be seen in Karan Johar's production venture, Bad Newz. Ammy is playing one of the leads in the comedy-drama, alongside Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal.

Ammy, who is quite fond of Punjabi music sensation, actor Diljit Dosanjh, credits him for receiving work in Bollywood.

Ammy Virk talks about Diljit Dosanjh

In a recent interview with IANS, Ammy Virk praised Diljit Dosanjh saying that he has broken the stereotype for actors in Punjab. Ammy added that he is getting "good work" because of Dosanjh's contribution.

"Earlier, Diljit (Dosanjh) paaji came and broke the stereotype of Punjabi actors, which allowed us to get good work here," Ammy said.

"I hope to make Punjab and all of you proud with my work," the Bad Newz actor added.

While Ammy bagged a lead role in Bad Newz, Diljit starred in Good Newwz.

It's a "big deal" to work in commercial entertainers in Bollywood, says Ammy Virk

Ammy Virk also acknowledged the Bad Newz team KJo's production banner, Dharma Productions. The actor called it a "dream" to work with them. He hopes to be a part of more entertaining films in the future.

The actor added that it is a big deal for Punjab artists and "work on these big entertainers."

Ammy Virk shares his experience of working with Bollywood stars

Ammy Virk referred to Bad Newz as his first commercial entertainer in Bollywood. Ammy also spilled the beans about working with Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Vicky Kaushal in Hindi movies.

Calling them "incredible actors", he said that it was "great fun" to work with them.

Ammy Virk further talked about his experience on the sets of Bad Newz. He said that it was a great experience working with the team and experienced an extremely fun atmosphere on set.

The Bad Newz actor also shared what working on a Punjabi film set is like. "In the Punjab film industry, we start shooting whenever we are up; there is no alarm or schedule," he said.

For the uninitiated, Ammy Virk has previously worked in movies like Ajay Devgn-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India and Ranveer Singh's 83. After Bad Newz, he will feature in Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Khel Khel Mein.

In Bhuj: The Pride of India, Ammy played the role of Flight Lieutenant Vikram Singh Baj Jethaaz. 83 featured him stepping in the shoes of former cricketer Balwinder Sandhu. The details of his role in Khel Khel Mein is under wraps.

Apart from being an actor, Ammy Virk is a famous singer in Punjab. He is best known for song, Qismat, which was recreated as Qismat Badal Di for Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's action-thriller, Yodha (2024).

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh made his Bollywood debut with Udta Punjab in 2016 in which he was cast alongside Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor. Diljit was paired with Kareena in the movie. He has also worked in movies like Phillauri, Arjun Patiala, Surma, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Jogi, and Crew.

Diljit was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's biographical drama film, Amar Singh Chamkila which was based on the life of the late Punjabi folk musician, Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit played the titular role in the film, opposite Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti was cast as his second wife, Amarjot Kaur.



