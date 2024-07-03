Netizens manifest Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s dance song after being blown away by his moves in Bad Newz’s Tauba Tauba: ‘Take all my money’

Katrina Kaif is not just one of the most loved actresses in India; people also admire her for her dancing skills. She has showcased her mind-blowing moves in various tracks that are memorable to date. But this time impressing the audience with electrifying dance is her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky is currently gearing up for the release of Bad Newz, and the first song from the movie was released on July 2. Netizens have showered love on the actor’s charm in Tauba Tauba and have manifested a dance collaboration between him and Katrina.

Netizens want to see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif dance together on the big screen

Since the release of the song Tauba Tauba from the upcoming movie Bad Newz, admirers of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been demanding filmmakers cast them together and make a dance collaboration possible. Some fan edits of Vicky’s scenes from the track combined with Katrina’s footage from her previous songs are also doing the rounds on the internet.

One netizen on X (Twitter) said, “need katrina and vicky to dance together in a bolly movie asap whoever does it can literally take all my money just make it happen.”

A user stated, “Katrina vicky made for each other fr,” while another exclaimed, “VICKAT MOVIE MANIFESTING.”

One person playfully wrote, “Dude is definitely taking secret dance classes from katrina. What's this screen presence oof.”

A fan asked, “Why isn't anyone signing them together in a movie?”

Another post read, “OMG SO SMOOTH. Vicky Kaushal I wasn’t aware of your effortless dancing skills we need him and Katrina to collaborate asap.”

About song Tauba Tauba and movie Bad Newz

Tauba Tauba has been composed, sung, and written by Karan Aujla. The steps have been choreographed by Bosco-Caesar. Alongside Vicky Kaushal, actress Triptii Dimri adds her glamor to the song.

Ammy Virk is also a part of the film Bad Newz. It is a comedy directed by Anand Tiwari. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari, this film is coming to entertain the audience in theaters on July 19, 2024.

