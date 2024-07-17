The countdown has begun for the arrival of the Karan Johar-produced romantic comedy, Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, TriptIi Dimri, and Ammy Virk in lead roles. The film has managed to spike interest among the audience following the theatrical trailer and hit song in the form of Tauba. The comic caper, directed by Anand Tiwari, has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 22 minutes (142 minutes).

Bad Newz to release on 2000 screens in India

The film is being released in India by AA Films and the distributor along with the producers have carved a perfect release for Bad Newz. The Vicky Kaushal, TriptIi Dimri, and Ammy Virk starrer is set to release on approx. 2000 screens in India. The advance bookings for Bad Newz opened on Tuesday evening, with complete scheduling coming into picture from Wednesday morning and the response has brought a ray of hope for the exhibition sector.

As on Wednesday at 4 PM, Bad Newz has sold approximately 12,000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and the film is looking to clock an overall advance in the north of 42,000 tickets. It could even hit 50,000 tickets depending on the movement in pre-sales on Thursday. There is a definite awareness of the film among the youth and this should translate into good movement on Thursday.

The pre-sales for Bad Newz will be higher than Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Ujha Jiya (33,000 tickets), which opened at Rs 6.50 crore. Depending on the final sale, the opening day of Bad Newz is expected to be in the range of Rs 7.50 to 8.50 crore, though we will get a clearer picture once data starts to come in from the non-national chains like Rajhans, MovieMax, and Miraj, alongside the on the day movement in single screens. The pre-sales of Bad Newz will be in the top 10 of the year, which in itself is a good early sign.

Bad Newz to take a good opening at the box office in India

It has been a while since the arrival of a good-looking comedy film and the genre sets Bad Newz apart from the biopics and action films. The audience will always give a light-hearted film with the right trailer a chance and then it’s on the content to do the talking. The first-day business can be higher than the predicted range too, but a lot of it depends on the reception to the film from the audiences in the morning shows. Bad Newz is expected to get a very good walk-in audience in the metros for the post-6 PM show, and with the right WOM, it’s expected to fly to a very good result over the opening weekend.

The pre-sales have brought in a good news in the industry and now the eyes are on the makers to deliver on the content front and bring in the much-needed first success from the Hindi Film Industry in 2nd Half of 2024. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

