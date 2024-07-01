Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla groove to Tauba Tauba song ahead of its release; Katrina Kaif is all hearts

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bad Newz. Apart from Vicky, the film also stars Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles. It was recently announced that he is all set to collaborate with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla of Softly fame for a song, Tauba Tauba, in the movie.

Vicky Kaushal chills with Karan Aujla

Ahead of its release on July 2, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of Tauba Tauba which features him with Karan Aujla. Both can be seen lipsyncing to the upcoming track as they groove together in the clip.

Vicky and Karan are twinning as they are sporting cool shades.

"Sneak peek today… SONG OUT TOMORROW! #TaubaTauba...#BadNewz In cinemas 19th July!" his post reads.

Katrina Kaif is awestruck with Vicky and Karan's video

Vicky Kaushal's wife, actress Katrina Kaif dropped an awestruck emoji in the comment section. The official Instagram handle of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions also reacted to it.

"The best news in our #BadNewz!" the comment reads.

Many netizens dropped their comments on Vicky's latest Instagram post. One Instagram user wrote, "Both" and added a red heart and fire emojis.

"When two Punjabis come together samajh jao record tutne wala hai," another Instagram user commented.

"The post we wanted," a fan wrote. One of them called it a "record breaking song."

Katrina Kaif is eagerly waiting for Bad Newz

A few days ago, Katrina Kaif reacted to the trailer of Bad Newz on Instagram. In her Instagram story, Katrina congratulated the Bad Newz team and cheered for them.

"Can't wait for this," the actress wrote in her Instagram story back then.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Bad Newz will be released on July 19, this year. The upcoming movie also features Neha Dhupia in a crucial role. Katrina Kaif and Tiger Shroff have a cameo in the film. Bad Newz is produced by Karan Johar's production banner, Dharma Productions.

Bad Newz comes after the success of Good Newwz, the 2019 film. The Raj Mehta directorial was headlined by Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani.

