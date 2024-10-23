New dad Ranveer Singh gifts himself Range Rover worth Rs 4.74 crore after welcoming daughter with Deepika Padukone: Report

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their first child, a baby girl on September 8, 2024, in a Mumbai hospital. Since then, the couple has been away from the public eye, making their fans desperate to have a glimpse of their favorite stars. Adding to their happiness, the Bajirao Mastani couple bought a swanky new Range Rover car which reportedly cost Rs 4.74 crore.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer Singh gifted himself the expensive Range Rover 4.4 LWB just weeks after the arrival of his first child with his wife Deepika Padukone. In a clip that went viral online, the green vehicle can be seen parked within their residence premises with his signature '6969' number plate. It’s the fourth car in Ranveer’s collection with the same vehicle number.

Last month, Ranveer and Deepika announced the arrival of their baby girl with a social media post that read, "Welcome Baby Girl!" Soon after they made the lovely announcement, celebs like Nick Jonas, Arjun Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Shreya Ghoshal, Dia Mirza, Rhea Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and many others took to the comments section to shower love on the new parents.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the celebrity couple will soon be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming actioner, Singham Again. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. Deepika will be making her debut in Shetty’s cop franchise as Shakti Shetty, the first female cop. The film will be released theatrically on November 1. While DP will be taking a maternity break until March 2025, Singh is gearing up to resume shooting for Aditya Dhar’s project in early November.

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “We have had a very productive shoot in Bangkok, Thailand. Now, Ranveer is all set to get back to the shoot in November for the next schedule. We cannot give out details about the various locations at this point, but the excitement for the next chapter is extremely high after the high-quality product that we’ve seen on-screen with the first schedule.” It's worth noting that the film will be shot for over 6 months and hit the big screen in the 2nd half of 2025.

