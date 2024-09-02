Back in the day, no one could have guessed Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh getting married and then prepping to have a baby. But as they say, love comes from the most unexpected places! While the celebrity couple gears up to welcome their first child, allegedly by September 28, we look back at their journey from co-stars to lovers, partners, and now soon-to-be parents.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's first impression of each other

Looking at the love-filled emoticons and quirky comments that Ranveer Singh drops on Deepika Padukone’s photos, one would think that he is her biggest fan. But it was the same in 2012 when their love bloomed. The Lootera actor had a fanboy moment when he saw his now-wife dining at the same place he had gone for dinner with his parents. But as fate wanted it, an allergic reaction to prawns made his plan of meeting DP at the diner fall flat. “But my one takeaway from that meeting was ‘how can anyone look like that’” he revealed at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

The first time Deepika had a conversation with someone about Ranveer was after his debut movie, Band Baaja Baaraat. While she was impressed by the way he played the young Delhiite in the entertainer, she stated to her then-agent, “He’s not my type.” Finally, they met at an award function in 2012 in Macau. This is the year she ended her past relationship.

How it all started

A year later, Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned cupid and cast the actors in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, oblivious to the fact that the romantic tragedy film would become a milestone in their professional and personal careers. At a lunch with the filmmaker, Singh felt a 440-watt jolt when he dug out a piece of crab from DP’s teeth.

Within six months, the actor knew she was the one. Then, in 2012, they secretly started dating. At Koffee With Karan, the couple stated that they were “inseparable” during the film's shoot. It was that one passionate kiss that made the bud of love bloom.

When she said 'YES'

But it wasn’t until 2015 when he popped the question to his lady love in the Maldives. On the sliver sand, in the middle of the sea, he asked her THE question. “I gave her the ring, she did not expect it, she got emotional and that was it, she said yes and I felt like the king of the world, and then we were engaged,” he recalled in Karan Johar’s chat show.

While they finally got engaged in 2015, the love birds got married on-screen in the 2014 film Finding Fanny. The avid admirers of the couple would remember the scene when Angie and Gabo tied the knot in a Christian wedding. They again came together in Bajirao Mastani and broke the internet by showing their real chemistry on the big screen.

The year of PDA

After making it official to their family members, the couple started opening up to their fans. There was constant hand-holding, PDA, and spotting together at events happening. Eagle-eyed netizens were getting a hint of them being in a lovely relationship. At one award ceremony, he also mouthed ‘I Love You’ from the stage to his ladylove.

Back in 2016, at Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding event, the couple was spotted exiting the Ambani residence, holding hands. This viral image was like an official stamp for their admirers. In 2017, the actress made her Hollywood debut with XXX: Return of Xander Cage. And there it was, her man, holding her hands tight, reiterating how proud he was of her achievement by being by her side at every event.

From dating to wedding

After wrapping another SLB movie, Padmaavat in 2018, the couple kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with a Nandi puja in Deepika’s hometown in Bengaluru. Soon after, they got married in November as part of two traditional ceremonies. Putting all speculations to rest about their wedding date, they even dropped an official update.

They tied the knot in an Italian resort overlooking Lake Como. On November 14, they participated in a Konkani-style wedding, followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony on November 15. After their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh hosted multiple receptions in Mumbai and Bengaluru for their friends and family. Finally, on December 1, 2018, they hosted a grand soiree in Mumbai for their industry friends.

First wedding anniversary celebration

A year later, Ranveer and Deepika visited the Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh with their families to seek blessings at the Balaji and Padmavati Temples. On November 15, exactly a year after their Anand Karaj ceremony, the stars visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Then, in 2020, they shared the screen for the first time as husband and wife in Kabir Khan's '83.

The maternity photoshoot

After 12 years of loving each other, Singh and Padukone announced their pregnancy to the world. Soon after, they made multiple public appearances. The Piku actress also flaunted her baby bump and made her fans go gaga with her maternity fashion. Today, September 2, the couple dropped several monochrome images of their maternity shoot on Instagram as the world eagerly awaits the arrival of their first child.

Pinkvilla wishes the soon-to-be parents, a lifetime of happiness. Nazar naa lage !

