New parents Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh receive heartfelt wishes from Will Smith; ‘Congratulations Mama & Papa’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been showered with immense love and wishes from their friends and colleagues in the past few days. The lovely couple recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, and shared the announcement on social media. Now, Will Smith has sent his heartfelt congratulations to the new parents.

Will Smith recently took to the comments section under Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s official announcement on Instagram. He liked the post and wrote, “Congratulations Mama & Papa!!” Have a look!

For the uninitiated, the Men in Black actor has met Ranveer Singh in the past. In 2018, Will shared some pictures with Ranveer and Karan Johar, captioning the post as, “Learning the ropes of Bollywood from two of the best in the game! @karanjohar & @ranveersingh.”

During the release of Ranveer’s film Gully Boy in 2019, Will Smith sent a special message for him. He said, "Ranveer! Congrats, man. I'm loving what you're doing with Gully Boy. For me, old-school hip-hop here, seeing hip-hop all over the world like that, I'm loving it man. Congrats. Go get them."

Talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s announcement post, they shared an image saying, “Welcome Baby Girl!” along with their daughter’s birth date, “8.9.2024.” The text was written within a golden bow. Many stars like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao, Mira Rajput, Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor, and more congratulated the couple.

Earlier this month, the power couple dropped a maternity photo shoot on Instagram. In 14 stunning pictures, Deepika flaunted her baby bump in stylish outfits. In some of the snaps, the actress also posed happily with her husband.

In the comments section of the maternity shoot, Vin Diesel, Deepika’s co-star from the film XXX: Return of Xander Cage, conveyed his good wishes using a folded hands emoji.

Deepika and Ranveer have been visited by their family members at the hospital ever since the birth of their daughter. Mukesh Ambani also visited the new parents and their little one.

