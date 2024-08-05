Discover Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine for a body like hers

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved celebrities in India. She is not just admired for her acting skills but also for her dedication to fitness. Deepika is the daughter of professional badminton player Prakash Padukone, and thus sports and fitness have always been a part of her life. In this piece, let’s take a look at Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine, diet, and some important tips that she has for everyone.

Deepika Padukone’s fitness routine

In an old interview with Elle India when she was shooting for her 2018 film Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone revealed that her fitness routine was dependent on her work schedule. She said that when she was in Mumbai, her regular workout session would involve doing Pilates or functional training in the gym.

However, when she was busy shooting, Deepika’s exercise routine was different. The actress explained that during her work, if she has to dance for a long number of hours every day, she needs to “find a way to open up the body.” She shared that then she would work out on the treadmill for a little bit and do stretching.

Deepika doesn’t miss out on exercising even during her vacations. In the interview, Deepika added she would do activities like swimming, cycling, and walking during a holiday.

It is well known that Deepika is a big fan of yoga. She often posts her pictures of doing different asanas on her Instagram, and interestingly, she even played the role of a yoga instructor in her film Gehraiyaan. In July 2024, Deepika shared a glimpse into her self-care practice on Instagram.

Expressing the importance of exercise in her life, she wrote, “It’s no secret that I love a good workout. And that I don’t work out to ‘look good’ but in fact to ‘feel fit.’” She stated that exercise had been a part of her way of living for the longest time.

Deepika further revealed that when she couldn’t find the time for working out, she did an easy and simple 5-minute routine. She confessed to practicing it daily and disclosed that it helped her unwind or after stressful travel.

Explaining the Viparita Karani (Legs-Up-The-Wall Pose), Deepika penned, “In Sanskrit, *viparita* means “inverted” and *karani* translates to ‘in action.’ This active inversion position is also called the restful inversion. Lying with your legs up against the wall can benefit your mental and physical health. From calming the nervous system to strengthening immune health, this ancient posture offers so much, especially in our stressful and busy world.”

Check out her post!

Deepika Padukone’s diet and nutrition

In an interview with Tweak India in 2023, Deepika Padukone revealed that she began her mornings with hot water. Her breakfast usually includes eggs, protein, carbs, and more, making it “wholesome.”

In another Instagram post from July 2024, Deepika talked about the significance of diet for her. She said, “I’ve always, for as long as I can remember, followed a ‘Balanced Diet’. And it is for me ‘a way of life’. I’ve never followed a diet that I cannot be consistent with or one that is a fad.” Deepika admitted to indulging in some sweet treats once in a while but clarified that it wasn’t her lifestyle.

She expressed, “Ever heard the phrase ‘you are what you eat?’ If there’s one thing I’ve learnt (the hard-ish way) is that those words couldn’t be truer.”

Have a look!

In a podcast with Shlloka on YouTube in July 2024, Deepika’s former nutritionist Shweta Shah revealed the Pathaan actress’ love for simple and South Indian food, especially rasam rice. According to her, Deepika’s metabolism is very high, so she consumes a small meal every two hours, which usually consists of a “60-70 percent food diet and 30-40 percent liquid diet.”

Fitness tips by Deepika Padukone

In a segment for her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala back in 2020, Deepika Padukone gave some very important fitness tips that should be useful for everyone. The Jawan star emphasized the focus on discipline. She claimed that in order to perform a decent workout, one must ensure that they are well-rested.

While achieving your goals in the gym is important, Deepika also believed that taking care of your personal needs—such as getting enough sleep, eating well, and staying hydrated—is just as important.

She shared that a person should eat healthy and in a way that he can maintain for the rest of his life. The fitness enthusiast mentioned that people should set reasonable goals, be gentle to their bodies, and recognize their own thresholds.

Deepika Padukone’s workout routine and her healthy diet keep her fit and make her look as she desires in her movies. Apart from physical fitness, Deepika is a strong advocate of mental health. She has been open about her own journey and runs the Live Love Laugh Foundation to help those in need.

