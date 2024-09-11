WATCH: Sidharth Malhotra embraces festive spirit as he chants ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ during Siddhivinayak Temple visit with mom

Bollywood is currently immersed in the Ganapati festivities. Sidharth Malhotra also embraced the festive spirit as he visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai with his mother. After seeking auspicious blessings, Sidharth chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ while posing for the paparazzi.

Many celebrities from the film industry have been spotted in the city to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings amid the ongoing festivities. Today, September 11, 2024, Sidharth Malhotra was captured by the paparazzi as he arrived at the Siddhivinayak Temple with his mother. The actor donned the traditional look, dressed in a red kurta.

Sidharth was accompanied by his mother. They were seen entering the temple amid a huge crowd in one video. Another video showed the mother-son duo exiting after taking blessings. They were bare feet and were seen wearing a tikka on their foreheads. Sidharth folded his hands as he posed for the paparazzi and chanted ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ with them.

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra graced the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 7 at the Ambani family’s residence in Mumbai. He wore a peach-colored kurta with floral print for the special occasion. Sidharth’s wife, Kiara Advani, was also present during the event and looked stunning in a white ethnic suit. Many other Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Salman Khan, and more were in attendance.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen on the big screen in the film Yodha. It was released in cinemas on March 15, 2024. In the action thriller, Sidharth played the role of Arun Katyal, a soldier and a member of the Yodha task force. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, Yodha was produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film also starred Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, and Ronit Roy.

Regarding his upcoming projects, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sidharth was in advanced talks with Ramesh Taurani for Race 4. We also informed readers that Saif Ali Khan is returning to the franchise, and the film is expected to go on floors in 2025.

A source close to the development stated, “While Ramesh Taurani has got a team of in-house writers to develop the basic plot of Race 4, he has outsourced it to some of the seasoned writers and directors to develop it into a screenplay. While the writing work is on, he has initiated conversations with Sidharth Malhotra to play the leading man of Race 4 alongside Saif Ali Khan. Sid is a big fan of the Race franchise and is interested in doing the film.”

Talking about the dynamic between the characters of Saif and Sid, the source added, “Staying true to the world of this franchise, the Race franchise is getting a reboot with a face-off between Saif and Sid. It’s a pure two-hero film, with both the characters having shades of gray.”

We have also learned that apart from the two heroes, the film will have a stellar ensemble. It is being mounted on a big scale and will be high on action and thrill. While the discussions are on, both Saif and Sidharth are expected to sign the dotted lines after the final narration of the script, which will be around November 2024.

