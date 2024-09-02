Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone flaunts her baby bump in 14 STUNNING PICS with hubby Ranveer Singh and we just can't take our eyes off her

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. Earlier in 2024, the duo treated their fans with happy news when they announced that they were expecting their first child in September. Now, they have dropped a stunning photoshoot weeks before becoming parents. Deepika was seen flaunting her baby bump and we couldn't keep our eyes off her.

Today, September 2, 2024, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared a series of photos on their Instagram handles. In the first picture, they stared at each other lovingly with huge smiles on their faces, while in another photograph, Ranveer held Deepika close and kissed her shoulder.

The mom-to-be’s happiness was infectious as she posed in different outfits with the pregnancy glow evident on her face. She flaunted her baby bump in a knitted cardigan, black blazer, and sheer dresses. There were more snapshots in which the actress was seen leaning back in Ranveer’s arms.

In the caption, Deepika simply used the evil-eye amulet, a heart and an infinity emoji.

Have a look at the post!

Fans flocked to the comments section immediately and showered their love on the soon-to-be parents. One person said, “This is soooooo beautiful,” while another wrote, “MY WHOLE HEART.”

A user exclaimed, “Best looking baby on his/her way,” and another stated, “Never Seen This Much Beautiful Maternity Photoshoot..Just Queen Deepika Things So.” Many users left red heart and heart-eye emojis, while some even cried happy tears.

Advertisement

Various Bollywood celebrities also conveyed their love. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan, Suhana Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and many more liked the post.

Coming to Ranveer Singh’s work front, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming untitled film with Aditya Dhar. He also has the action thriller Don 3 in his lineup. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone was last seen in the movie Kalki 2898 AD. She is gearing up for the release of Singham Again, which is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Diwali. Ranveer will be seen in a cameo appearance in the Cop Universe film.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor gears up to face camera for first time after son Vayu’s birth: ‘I love being an actor and…’