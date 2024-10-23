Citadel: Honey Bunny creators Raj & DK reveal Russo Brothers watched Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree before collaborating for series

The director duo Raj & DK are currently gearing up for the release of their series Citadel: Honey Bunny. They recently revealed that the Russo Brothers, who are backing the show, had watched their movie Stree, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, before their collaboration.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Raj & DK were asked if Joe Russo and Anthony Russo were familiar with any of their work before Citadel: Honey Bunny. In response, Raj revealed that they had watched the edit of the first season of The Family Man because it hadn’t been released then. He added that they saw Stree.

Stree is a 2018 film that falls within the Maddock Supernatural Universe. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Raj & DK. In the movie, the town of Chanderi is haunted by Stree, and Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky has to become the savior. Shraddha Kapoor’s character adds to the mystery.

In the interview, Raj discussed Citadel: Honey Bunny and shared that the Russos asked them to keep their 'voice' and 'style' in the show. They had to create a balance to fit in the Citadel Universe.

During the same conversation, Krishna DK also discussed the meeting with the Russo Brothers. He said that they didn’t want them to make a show that looked or felt like the American Citadel. DK further revealed that they pitched a 'one-line concept' to the Avengers: Endgame directors, which they found ‘interesting.’

The trailer of the series Citadel: Honey Bunny was released across social media platforms recently. The 2-minute, 51-second trailer introduces the characters of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. They are spy agents who have to do everything to protect their young daughter Nadia.

Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Simran, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar are also part of the ensemble cast.

Directed by Raj & DK, the series is developed by Sita R. Menon. It is produced by D2R Films & Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, Citadel: Honey Bunny will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.

