Pinkvilla was the first to report that Anees Bazmee and Boney Kapoor are teaming for the No Entry sequel and the duo pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. We also informed our readers that the film will go on floors by the end of 2024, with the target of bringing the film in the last quarter of 2025. And now, we have exclusively learnt that director Anees Bazmee is ready to get into the No Entry world from next week.

Sources close to the development have confirmed that Anees Bazmee and his producer, Boney Kapoor will start the casting for No Entry 2 from Mid-August. “While Varun, Arjun and Diljit feature in a double role in No Entry 2, ensuring two times the fun, the film also has a strong ensemble cast with 7 female actors. The makers are looking to get a top star-cast on board the film to be the female lead alongside the trio in a double role,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Anees is extremely excited for No Entry 2 as it is among the funniest scripts that he has developed over the last few years. “Anees considers No Entry 2 to be one of his best scripts till date, which is loaded with situational comedy and gags. He is looking forward to commence the journey of this caper from December 2024,” the source added.

No Entry 2 script has the scope for 7 key roles, which includes a hooker and six wives for the double role of the trio – Varun, Arjun and Diljit. No Entry 2 is a sequel to 2005 super hit film, No Entry, which featured Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan. 20 years later, the film is returning with a sequel. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

