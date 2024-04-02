10 iconic songs by Amitabh Bachchan for you to scream ‘Shava Shava’

Amitabh Bachchan’s association with the Indian film industry is decades old. Over the years, he has been named Mahanayak and the Shahenshah of Bollywood for all the right reasons. While he has played key roles in over 200 movies, Big B also has a knack for singing and has lent his voice to many songs, some of which went on to become iconic. Take a look at the top 10 Iconic songs by Amitabh Bachchan. Read on to embark on a music journey!

10 best songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan:

1. Atrangi Yaari

Release date: December 25, 2015

This song from the film Wazir went on to become an ode to friendship. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar, the lyrics were penned by Deepak Ramola and Gurpreet Saini while Rochak Kohli composed it.

2. Hori Khele Raghuveera

Release date: August 23, 2003

Next up in this list of songs sung by Amitabh Bachchan is Hori Khele Raghuveera. It’s been more than two decades since the family drama film Baghban was released. While Big B and Hema Malini took the audience on an emotional rollercoaster with the film, it also gave us the peppy dance number Hori Khele Raghuveera which is played every year on Holi across the country. Bachchan was joined by talented singers Sukhwinder Singh, Alka Yagnik, and Udit Narayan who also contributed to the track penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

3. Badumbaaa

Release date: April 18, 2018

Badumbaaa was the second song of the 2018 film 102 Not Out which is sung by Bachchan along with late actor Rishi Kapoor. Interestingly, the music of the film has been composed by Salim–Sulaiman, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rohan-Vinayak.

4. Tu Chal

Release date: September 16, 2016

Pink is a legal thriller film that shows Big B as a character like none other. His nuances and impactful acting as a lawyer were loved by all and so was the song, Tu Chal. For the unversed, it’s a motivational poem recited by Bachchan and penned by Tanveer Ghazi. Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

5. Main Yahaan Tu Wahaan

Release date: August 23, 2003

Another masterpiece from Baghban that still gives us goosebumps whenever we listen to it. Just from the track we can feel the pain of the two protagonists, the elderly couple who are separated from each other because of circumstances. Their telephonic conversation in the video is sure to make your eyes wet. Alka Yagnik sings the female part of the song.

6. Khel Khel Mein

Release date: December 18, 2015

With this song Khel Khel Mein from Wazir, fusion rock band Advaita who gave music to it made their film debut. Amitabh Bachchan took full responsibility and sang the song solo the lyrics of which are by Abhijeet Deshpande.

7. Tu Maike Mat Jaiyo

Release date: November 1983

Ramesh Behl’s acting film Pukar saw an impressive ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Randhir Kapoor, Tina Munim, Prem Chopra, and many others. The film that narrated the story of freedom fighters trying to liberate Goa from the Portuguese had this fun song titled Tu Maike Mat Jaiyo. Big B and R. D. Burman joined hands to sing it while the music for all the songs was composed by Rahul Dev Burman and penned by Gulshan Bawra. This song old of Amitabh Bachchan was the second-longest song of the film.

8. Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali

Release date: May 18, 1981

I’m sure all Bollywood buffs would have danced to this song last month on Holi. Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali from Yash Chopra’s Silsila is one of the hit songs of Amitabh Bachchan. The song featured Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Sanjeev Kumar. Composed by the duo Shiv-Hari, the lyrics were by poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Not just this track, senior Bachchan also sang Neela Aasman So Gaya and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum with Lata Mangeshkar.

9. Mere Angne Mein

Release date: May 1981

This song from Laawaris can be considered one of the biggest hits of Big B’s musical career. The old song by Amitabh Bachchan is on the lips of music lovers, especially those who were born in the same era. Mere Angne Mein became so popular that it was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi in 2020 in the voice of Neha Kakkar and Raja Hassan. While he sang the male version of the song, the actor also appeared in drag costumes and entertained the audience. The music of this movie was composed by Kalyanji–Anandji.

10. Shava Shava

Release date: October 26, 2001

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is an all-time classic family drama movie starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor, with Rani Mukerji in an extended guest appearance. Penned by Sameer and composed by Aadesh Shrivastava, ace singers Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Udit Narayan, Sudesh Bhonsle, and Aadesh Shrivastava collaborated with Amitabh Bachchan for the track.

Acting, writing, singing, there’s hardly anything that his gem of the film industry cannot do. We’re sure you must have some of these hit songs by Amitabh Bachchan added to your playlist.

