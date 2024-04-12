Nick Offerman, James Corden, And More Join Rihanna For Smurfs Movie; Singer Hailed as 'Most Legendary Smurfette Ever'

Paramount‘s new animated Smurfs movie announced its voice cast at CinemaCon on Thursday. The voice cast of the movie seems to have expanded and now alongside Rihanna are Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd and Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman will be joining the movie.

The news comes a year after Rihanna turned up to surprise CinemaCon attendees on the Colosseum stage inside Caesars Palace to announce that she had signed on to tackle the project as a triple threat by providing the voice of Smurfette, producing alongside Ryan Harris, Laurence “Jay' Brown and Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith, and contributing to original music. Check out more details on the project below.

Exploring the plot of the new Smurfs movie

Based on the characters of Belgian comics writer and artist Peyo, the movie was described at the time as a comedic, musical adventure “That sets out to answer one of life’s biggest questions: What is a Smurf?” Directed by Chris Miller (Puss in Boots) with co-director Matt Landon, the film is set to hit the floor on February 14, 2025. Besides this, 2011's The Smurfs starred Neil Patrick Harris, who was followed by the blue creatures in New York City.

Furthermore, the official Instagram page of the Surf franchise took to Instagram to announce the news. "Ready for some Smurftastic news!? The #SmurfsMovie is heading to theatres February 14, 2025, starring Rihanna, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Alex Winter, Billie Lourd, Xolo Maridueña with Kurt Russell and John Goodman".

More details about Smurfs movie

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the head of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, declared that Rihanna is “the most legendary Smurfette ever.” Well, fans are wondering how Katy Perry feels after the statement since she played Smurfette in the 2011 animated movie The Smurfs.

Sadly, there was no update on any original music for the project. Fans may recall further that Rihanna also provided the voice of Tip, one of the main characters in the 2015 animated film Home. As part of the project, she executive-produced a concept album with eight original songs. She performed three of them and co-wrote four of them. Pinkvilla will keep you updated on the recent news about this film. Stay tuned.

