Rihanna likes Orry's earrings and steals from him at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding; WATCH video

Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is the soul of every Bollywood party. Recently, he became a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, where he shared an adorable moment with international star Rihanna.

Orry and Rihanna share an endearing moment at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

In a video that is now going viral, The Diamonds singer Rihanna can be seen praising Orry's earrings after having them in her possession. The video shows Rihanna telling Orry, "I like that," following which both of them share a warm hug.

Now that is truly heart-melting!

Rihanna and Janhvi Kapoor shake a leg together

Earlier in the day, Janhvi Kapoor shared an iconic moment with Rihanna on Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram channel and shared a video of dancing along with Rihanna from her debut film Dhadak's song Zingat. Praising the international star, she captioned the video, "This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye"

Soon after she shared the video, it went viral on social media, and the fans were thrilled to see it.

Rihanna wins hearts with her performance and humble behavior

It was Rihanna's first visit to India, and she returned after winning millions of hearts. From her stunning performance to her humble behavior with everyone, including the paparazzi and airport security, everything was noted by the fans and appreciated.

The videos of her performance that went viral on social media feature her setting the stage on fire with her breathtaking vocals and dance. But another beautiful aspect of it was how she gave tribute to Indian tradition by performing barefoot and wearing a traditional Indian necklace.

Rihanna was seen politely interacting with paps as she returned after attending the event on Day 1. She posed with all the paps, and later, at Jamnagar airport, she again treated the airport security with beautiful pictures.

Celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding

Many big Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, etc are in Jamnagar for the festivities. Sports stars like MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Zaheer Khan, and more have also arrived.

