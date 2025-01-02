Alia Bhatt holding daughter Raha in dreamy UNSEEN picture from New Year vacation is pure bliss

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the Kapoor family welcomed the New Year 2025 in Thailand, with several pictures from their vacation going viral on social media. Recently, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor shared a stunning picture on her Instagram stories, featuring Alia and Raha with a dreamy sunset backdrop, leaving us in awe.

In the photo shared by Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is seen holding her daughter Raha Kapoor close to her against the backdrop of a dreamy sunrise. The duo is pictured on a boat, with Alia wearing a pair of glasses while lovingly holding her little munchkin.

See picture here:

Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared an adorable family photo on her Instagram from their recent trip to Thailand. In the picture, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor are seen smiling brightly, standing side by side, with Ranbir holding their precious daughter, Raha, in his arms.

The vacation photo also included Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Ayan Mukerji, Rohit Dhawan, Shaheen Bhatt, Bharat Shani, and others.

In another video, Ranbir Kapoor is spotted holding a drink as he joins the Kapoor family to watch fireworks lighting up the sky in celebration of the arrival of 2025. When the clock struck midnight, Ranbir ran over to Alia to give her a heartfelt hug to ring in the New Year. This sweet moment has captured the hearts of many.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Vicky Kaushal. The movie is currently in production and is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 20, 2025.

Kapoor is also part of Nitesh Tiwari's two-part Ramayana, which features Sai Pallavi, KGF star Yash, Sunny Deol, and others in key roles. Ramayana Part One and Part Two will hit theaters during Diwali in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Yash Raj Films' Alpha, co-starring Sharvari. Pinkvilla also reported that Bhatt is reportedly in talks with Dinesh Vijan for a horror-comedy project called Chamunda. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

