Agni Trailer OUT: Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu highlight underrated efforts of firefighters in nation’s safety while police receive all the praise

The wait is finally over! The trailer for Agni, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Saiyami Kher, is out, and it's sure to give you chills. Pratik plays a firefighter, while Divyenndu takes on the role of a police officer, drawing a powerful comparison between the two professions that will make you rethink the recognition they deserve.

On November 21, Farhan Akhtar shared the trailer for Agni on Instagram. The trailer begins with schoolchildren who, after visiting a fire station, express how nice the experience was. It then shifts to Pratik Gandhi’s character, who is seen putting his life at risk during a fire, yet receives no appreciation.

Meanwhile, Divyenndu’s character, a policeman, enjoys the benefits of his profession, buying a house and receiving awards. Pratik's character grows frustrated, feeling unrecognized despite his sacrifices for the nation.

In a conversation with his family, he expresses that no one cares whether he's alive or not. His wife reassures him, but when he asks his son if he cares, the child remains silent.

The trailer is sure to make you rethink and will definitely give you chills, building excitement for the film’s release. Sharing the trailer, Farhan wrote, “Courage, honour, and sacrifice, that’s how heroes are made. #AgniTrailer out now. #AgniOnPrime, Dec 6.”

Meanwhile, Agni stars Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu in key roles, alongside Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi, Udit Arora, and Kabir Shah. This groundbreaking film is India’s first to focus on the lives of firefighters, offering an emotional and visually impactful portrayal of their tireless sacrifices.

Set in a city grappling with an unexplained wave of fires, Agni follows Vitthal (Pratik Gandhi), a committed firefighter, and his brother-in-law Samit (Divyenndu), a distinguished police officer, as they team up to confront the escalating crisis. The film honors the indomitable courage of those who risk everything to protect others.

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, Agni is directed and written by Rahul Dholakia.

