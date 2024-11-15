Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa is a match made in heaven and their post on 3rd wedding anniversary screaming love says it all

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are among the popular couples in Bollywood. The two are celebrating their third year of marital bliss. Recently, the Stree 2 actor posted an endearing wedding picture with his wife to mark the special occasion.

Today, on November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took to their Instagram handle and shared an endearing collaborative post with their wedding picture. The special post was made to mark their third wedding anniversary. The beautiful picture featured the couple clad in their respective D-Day outfits while they were captured laughing their heart out and holding each other's hands in a candid moment.

"It’s been 3 years since the most beautiful day of our lives. Thank you so much for all your love and blessings," he wrote in Hindi Devanagari, followed by two red-heart emojis. He also added Muskurane song from their film, Citylights in the background.

Minutes later, the couple’s several industry friends swamped the comments section to extend their heartiest wishes. Farah Khan expressed, "Miss ul today (accompanied by three red-heart emojis) will b there next anniversary onwards (accompanied by a kiss emoji)," Nimrat Kaur expressed, "So so sweet happy happy anniversary @patralekhaa and @rajkummar_rao (accompanied by a sparkle and nazar amulet emojis)."

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa dated each other for over a decade and eventually got married on November 15, 2021. They announced the news on social media, writing, “Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa. Here’s to forever .. and beyond”.

On the work front, Rajkummar had a stellar year with significant film releases with Mr and Mrs Mahi, Srikanth, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Stree 2. In fact, his horror-comedy also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana hit it out of the park with impressive box-office collections.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa was last seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack led by Vijay Varma. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the series started streaming on Netflix earlier this year. She will be next seen in Phule alongside Pratik Gandhi.

