Kabir Bedi reveals he was in 'open marriage' with first wife Protima Bedi to co-parent their kids, calls it 'difficult thing to work': 'Both wanted to have affairs'

Actor Kabir Bedi, known for his roles in Khoon Bhari Maang, Main Hoon Na, and Yalgaar, is currently married to Parveen Dusanj. His first marriage was to Odissi dancer Protima Bedi. Kabir recently revealed that they chose an open marriage to stay together for their children, Pooja and Siddharth Bedi, while still seeking the freedom to have other relationships.

In a recent conversation with Digital Commentary, Kabir reflected on his past relationships, acknowledging that it's natural to have regrets when looking back and wondering what could have been done differently.

The actor went on to explain that during that period, he and Protima believed their only reason for staying together was for their children. They decided to try an open marriage, allowing both to explore other relationships while continuing to co-parent. He said, “At that time, we felt that if we want to be together, it is for the kids. And if our inclination is such that she wants to have an affair and I want to also have an affair, the best thing we can do is have an open marriage.”

However, he admitted that this arrangement eventually didn’t work out and proved to be a challenging experience.

Kabir shared that despite their separation, he remained actively involved in his children’s lives. Living and working in the US at the time, his kids would visit him during summer and winter breaks. He emphasized that even after their divorce, he took on all his responsibilities, providing a home for Protima and supporting her.

He also expressed that their enduring friendship was important for their children, showing them that even if their parents couldn’t stay together, they would always be there for them.

Protima Bedi tragically passed away in 1998 at the age of 49. She died in a landslide while on a pilgrimage to Kailash Mansarovar in the Himalayas.

After his first marriage, Kabir Bedi married British fashion designer Susan Humphreys, with whom he has a son, Adam Bedi. He later married TV presenter Nikki Bedi. At 70, Kabir married Parveen Dusanj, who is 29 years younger than him.

On the professional front, Kabir Bedi was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film Shaakuntalam, where he appeared alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, and Ananya Nagalla.

