Paatal Lok creator Sudip Sharma reveals reason behind making second season of Jaideep Ahlawat-led show; ‘I would get paid...'

Jaideep Ahlawat's highly anticipated season 2 of Paatal Lok is all set to release on January 17, 2025. The trailer and teaser have already generated immense buzz among fans. In a recent interview, creator Sudip Sharma talked about whether he made the second season for money, given that the story had a smooth ending in season 1.

In an interview with SCREEN, Sudip Sharma was asked why a second season of Paatal Lok was made after season one had already established that the system is corrupt and unsalvageable.

He responded by explaining that while the system may be beyond saving, Hathiram (Jaideep Ahlawat) believes that if there’s even a small chance of positively affecting someone’s life or uncovering the heart of the mystery, he will pursue it.

He emphasized that money was not the driving force behind the second season, as he would earn more by taking on new projects, which would allow him to break free from a five-year-old contract.

Sharma also shared that by the end of Season 1, he realized his connection with Hathiram was far from over. He wanted to further explore the character, and instead of simply continuing the story where season 1 ended, Hathiram took the lead in a new journey.

Reflecting on his previous work, he acknowledged that he had said everything he wanted to about the world through socio-political commentary and now felt drawn to focus on internal stories. Sudip noted that Hathiram's conflict this time was more internal, rather than making a statement to the outside world.

He also mentioned that the stakes were higher, with Nagaland presenting a completely new environment where Hathiram struggles with language and cultural barriers.

Season two unfolds in Nagaland as Hathiram, along with ex-colleague and now, an officer, Imran Ansari (Ishwak Singh), travel to the North-Eastern state to investigate the murder of a Naga politician in Delhi.

