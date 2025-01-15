Latest OTT Releases This Week: 13 new web series and movies to watch on Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more

The latest OTT releases deliver a captivating mix of suspense, drama, and supernatural thrills. From Jaideep Ahlawat’s haunting second season of Paatal Lok, Dwayne Johnson's Unstoppable to Vijay Thalapathy’s Viduthalai Part 2. Fresh narratives and standout performances promise an unforgettable binge-worthy experience.

1. Paatal Lok Season 2

Release Date: January 17, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The new season follows Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, as he investigates a high-profile murder in Nagaland linked to a dangerous drug cartel. The series promises a darker, grittier tone, delving deeper into Hathiram's psyche and personal struggles

2. Chidiya Udd

Release Date: January 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

The series explores the harrowing world of human trafficking within Mumbai's red-light district, Kamathipura. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, and Bhoomika Meena.

3. Unstoppable

Release Date: January 16, 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Unstoppable is a biographical sports drama film about Anthony Robles, a wrestler born without a leg who overcame significant challenges to become an NCAA Division I champion.

4. Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy

Release Date: January 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Peacock

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is a documentary that premiered on January 14, 2025, on Peacock. The film explores Sean Diddy Combs' evolution from his early years to becoming a music industry mogul, delving into his personal and professional life

5. DinoGator

Release Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

OTT Platform: VOD

DinoGator is a science fiction television film directed by Jim Wynorski, known for his work on creature features like Dinocroc vs. Supergator. It follows a hip rock band filming a music video who inadvertently disturb a cryptic creature, leading to chaos.

6. Viduthalai Part 2

Release Date: January 17, 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5, OTT Play

In the second installment of Viduthalai, Vijay Sethupathi takes center stage, stepping into the lead role previously headlined by Soori in the first part. Sethupathi portrays Perumal Vaathiyaar in Vetrimaaran's politically charged narrative, which delves into a people's movement and its leader.

7. Pani

Release Date: January 16, 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Renowned actor Joju George makes his directorial debut with Pani, a gripping revenge thriller. In addition to directing, Joju George plays a pivotal role in the film, which follows the journey of two young individuals stepping into the criminal underworld.

8. I Am Kathalan

Release Date: January 17, 2025

OTT Platform: Manorama Max

I Am Kathalan, a techno-thrillers tarring Naslen K Gafoor, it follows Vishnu, a BTech student using hacking to seek revenge on his girlfriend’s father.

9. Pothugadda

Release Date: January 16, 2025

OTT Platform: ETV Win, OTTplay Premium

The film is set against the backdrop of the Razakar movement, a significant historical event in Hyderabad's history. The narrative follows the struggles and resilience of individuals during this tumultuous period, highlighting themes of love, power, and betrayal.

10. Ramnagar Bunny

Release Date: January 17, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Ramnagar Bunny is a Telugu-language film and the story centers on a 21-year-old named Bunny, who recklessly spends his father's savings and navigates complex relationships. Faced with a wake-up call, he must choose between love and responsibility.

11. Soodhu Kavvum 2

Release Date: January 14, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Soodhu Kavvum 2: Naatum Naatu Makkalum is a Tamil-language crime comedy film directed by S. J. Arjun, it serves as a sequel to the 2013 film Soodhu Kavvum. The story follows Guru (Mirchi Shiva), who embarks on a quest for revenge by kidnapping Arumai Pragasam, a powerful state Finance Minister whom he blames for the death of his beloved.

12. Family Padam

Release Date: January 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Aha Video

Family Padam revolves around a middle-class family in Triplicane, Chennai, who come together to support their youngest member's dream of becoming a filmmaker.

13. Unmasked

Release Date: January 15, 2025

OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Unmasked is a South Korean crime drama series set to premiere on January 15, 2025, on Disney+. The show follows a team of investigative journalists as they delve into a twenty-year-old cold case involving a missing famous actor.

