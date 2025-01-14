Paatal Lok star Jaideep Ahlawat’s father passes away; actor rushes to Delhi

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of the death of an individual.

Paatal Lok actor Jaideep Ahlawat’s father has reportedly passed away, and the actor quickly traveled to Delhi to be with his family during this difficult time. He was seen at the Delhi airport, where his distress was clearly visible on his face.

Jaideep Ahlawat appeared to be making phone calls at the airport as he hurried back to Delhi after learning about the untimely death of his father.

In an earlier interview with Saurabh Sachdeva, Jaideep Ahlawat shared that both of his parents, who are now retired, were teachers. The actor credited his father, a former educator, for providing unwavering support in his acting journey. When Jaideep expressed his wish to join the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), his father encouraged him by saying, "If he fails, he'll do farming."

This open-minded approach allowed Jaideep to pursue his passion for acting without the fear of failure, which played a significant role in his growth in the industry.

Initially aspiring to join the Indian Army, Jaideep shifted his focus to acting after multiple unsuccessful attempts to clear the Service Selection Board (SSB) interviews.

He began his acting journey with stage performances in Punjab and Haryana, participating in various stage shows. After completing his education in 2008, he moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

Jaideep made his film debut with a negative role in Priyadarshan's Khatta Meetha (2010). In the same year, he appeared in Aakrosh alongside Ajay Devgn.

His portrayal of Shahid Khan in Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur (2012) marked a significant turning point in his career, earning him widespread recognition.

Up next, he will be seen in Paatal Lok season 2. The show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 17, 2025.

