Paatal Lok Season 2: 5 signs that prove you are ‘Nikhdu Jaat’ like Jaideep Ahlawat’s Hathiram Chaudhary

In Paatal Lok Season 2, Jaideep Ahlawat reprises his role as Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary, a dedicated and resilient police officer. Following the events of the first season, Hathiram has become more composed and accepting of his circumstances. He is no longer burdened by the need to prove himself to his family or colleagues, allowing him to focus more on his duties.

Jaideep Ahlawat's portrayal of Hathiram is deeply immersive, capturing the character's complexities and nuances. His performance has been lauded for its authenticity, with critics noting that he brings the character to life in a way that feels both real and relatable.

5 signs that prove you are Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok Season 2:

1. You are Nikhdu jaat and can't give straightforward answers

Hathiram's character is marked by his dry humor and a tendency to provide indirect responses, often leaving others perplexed. For instance, when a driver asks him to prepare for a trip to the airport, he quips, "Why is your aunt dancing at the airport?"

Similarly, when neighbors inquire about his plans to purchase a new vehicle, he responds, "Yes, just booked a plane, and it's on the way."

2. Always preaching to others

He often imparts unsolicited advice to his colleagues, such as when he discusses the concept of the three 'loks' with Ansari (Ishwak Singh), claiming to have read about it on WhatsApp rather than from traditional texts.

Additionally, he advises Ansari to exercise patience before exam results are announced, despite not having any prior knowledge of the outcomes. These instances highlight Hathiram's tendency to offer guidance based on his personal interpretations and experiences, often blending humor with his insights.

3. Highly dedicated even when seniors take credit for your work

In Paatal Lok Season 2, Hathiram Chaudhary works hard on his cases and uncovers important clues, but his senior officers (DCP Virk) often take all the credit for his work. Even though they overshadow him, Hathiram keeps doing his job with full dedication, focusing on solving cases.

4. Good bonding with your juniors

Hathiram's relationships with colleagues like Imran Ansari, Junior Tokas, and Manju are central to the series. Initially, Hathiram's subordinate, Imran's rise to an IPS officer in Season 2 shifts their dynamic. Despite the change in hierarchy, their bond remains strong, with Hathiram offering guidance and support.

5. Family-oriented and emotional

At home, Hathiram's family life is a source of solace and strength. His wife, Renu Chaudhary, portrayed by Gul Panag, is described as the emotional anchor for Hathiram.

Their relationship is marked by sweet and romantic banter, reflecting a deep bond and understanding. With their son, Siddharth, now in college, the family dynamics have evolved, but the core of their relationship remains strong.

Which of these qualities can you relate to?