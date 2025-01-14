Paatal Lok season 3: Creator Sudip Sharma gives major update on Jaideep Ahlawat-led show's next part; 'We all have...'

The entire nation has been eagerly anticipating the release of Paatal Lok Season 2 for nearly five years, and Amazon Prime Video recently delighted fans by revealing the official release date. The new season brings back familiar characters and is one of the most highly awaited shows of the year. Recently, maker Sudip Sharma shared some exciting details about the possibility of a third season, saying, "We all have our own commitments, but we will see. I am open to the idea."

In an interview with OTTplay, maker Sudip Sharma discussed the potential for Paatal Lok Season 3. He clarified that it's not currently in the works, as producing a show takes a considerable amount of time. He explained that it typically takes four to five years to make a show, and both seasons of Paatal Lok took about half a decade each to complete.

He added that the decision would depend on the consensus of the team, jokingly asking about the opinion of the "bosses." While he acknowledged that the character of Hathiram is enjoyable and interesting, he hadn’t yet decided whether he would be part of a third season.

Sharma emphasized that everyone has their own commitments, but he remains open to the idea. However, many factors need to align for a show like Paatal Lok.

For those unfamiliar, Paatal Lok centers around Hathiram Chaudhary, portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat, as he tackles a high-profile case that uncovers deeper secrets. The intense storyline helped Paatal Lok become a brand with significant recognition. However, according to various reports, the initial idea was to name the show Jamuna Paar rather than Paatal Lok.

For now, he expressed his excitement about the upcoming release of Season 2. Paatal Lok Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 17, 2025.

