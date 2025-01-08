Paatal Lok 2: Abhishek Banerjee aka Hathoda Tyagi reveals if he will return in Jaideep Ahlawat led show's new season; ‘It breaks my heart...'

Jaideep Ahlawat sent waves online after releasing the promising trailer of his upcoming show, Paatal Lok Season 2. The internet has already been waiting for the show with bated breath. Ahead of the show's release, Abhishek Banerjee, aka Hathoda Tyagi, confirmed that he would not return to the show, considering his character was killed in the first season.

During a recent interaction at Indian Express’ SCREEN, Abhishek Banerjee was asked if he would make a return in the upcoming Paatal Lok Season 2 . In response, the actor emphasized that his character was killed in the first season, so it is obvious that he can’t return in the upcoming season.

“It breaks my heart to know that Hathoda Tyagi won’t be a part of Paatal Lok 2. I wanted to play that character once again. I have not been lucky with that. Even in Mirzapur, my character died. Thankfully, a Mirzapur film is coming. Whenever Paatal Lok is made into a film, maybe Hathoda Tyagi will return,” he further added.

The trailer of Paatal Lok Season 2 was released just a couple of days back across all social media platforms. Clocking at 2:42 mins, it showed Jaideep Ahlawat’s cop character, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, involved in a fight. It further shows Delhi Police going to Nagaland to investigate a new case, which is an ‘unfamiliar place’ for them.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, it also features Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag in important roles. Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the crime thriller is written, created, and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. It is poised to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 17, 2025.

The first season of the Paatal Lok was released four years back in 2020. It received immense appreciation and popularity amongst cine-lovers.

On the professional front, Abhishek Banerjee was last seen in Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-led Stree 2.

