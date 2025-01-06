Paatal Lok Season 2 Trailer OUT: Jaideep Ahlawat returns to investigate dark case in ‘unfamiliar place’; Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, Gul Panag shine

The first month of the new year, 2025, has begun, and the highly anticipated second season of Paatal Lok is all set for release. The crime thriller stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag in pivotal roles. The official trailer of Paatal Lok Season 2 has now been unveiled, and it offers a glimpse of an investigation of a dark case in an ‘unfamiliar place.’

Today, January 6, 2025, the makers of the upcoming series Paatal Lok Season 2 launched its trailer across social media platforms. The 2-minute, 42-second trailer opens with a glimpse of Jaideep Ahlawat’s cop character, Hathi Ram Chaudhary, involved in a fight.

Delhi Police investigates a new case, a m*rder, and goes to Nagaland, which is an ‘unfamiliar place’ for them. They seek the truth amid the darkness. Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag shine in their parts.

Watch the full trailer here!

Fans flooded the comments section with their appreciation for the trailer. One person said, “From talking about 3 lok in the first season to being the permanent resident of Pataal lok, inspector hathiram chowdhary has sure come a long way,” while another wrote, “Jaideep Ahlawat nailed it Suspense hidden in last 30 sec.”

A comment read, “Excellent trailer. Really looking forward to witness this time to watch the best actors performances yet again. This do or die concept makes this series more thriller and intriguing.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

In a statement, Jaideep Ahlawat shared that the first season of Paatal Lok was a ‘milestone’ in his career. He also expressed how his character Hathi Ram Chaudhary resonated with the audience. Jaideep stated that the second season will delve deeper into his character’s mind. He said, “This season unravels the raw, vulnerable side of him as he grapples with new adversities, uncharted moral dilemmas, and his own shadows.”

Jaideep promised, “It's darker, grittier, and layered with human complexities that will keep audiences on the edge.”

Produced by Clean Slate Filmz, in association with Eunoia Films, the show is created and executive produced by Sudip Sharma. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the eight-episode series Paatal Lok Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 17, 2025.

