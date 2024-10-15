Parineeti Chopra is all smiles as she ‘got some hugs’ from bestie Sania Mirza; see PIC

Parineeti Chopra might be friends with many in the industry. But the actress shares a close bond with former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza. From going on vacations and shopping together to being by each other’s side in the good and the bad, they have done it all. Their relationship has grown warmer and stronger with every passing day. Hence, despite staying across borders, the celebs make sure to catch up when they’re in the same city. Recently, Pari stated she ‘got some hugs’ when they spent some quality time by the beach.

Taking to her Instagram, Sania Mirza dropped inside glimpses from her vacation with friends and family. While the photo album featured images of the tennis star spending some peaceful and happy times, it also had an image of Parineeti Chopra. In the said photo, both of them can be seen lounging in a comfortable and cozy space, by the waterbody. The celebs flaunted their brightest smiles as they posed together. Sharing the images, Mirza wrote, “Soul(is)ful.”

Soon after her girlfriend dropped the image of them having a gala time together, she reposted the same on her Instagram stories. Sharing more about it, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress wrote, “Got some hugs in this week.”

The third image of Mirza’s holiday pictures showcases a drool-worthy image of a French toast. Bringing everyone’s attention to the photo, the Mission Raniganj actress commented on her post that “Pic 3 is not part of transformation.”

At Parineeti and politician Raghav Chadha’s wedding last month, Sania was one of the esteemed guests who were part of the merriment. Soon after attending their lavish wedding, the sports personality took to Instagram and dropped an image from the reception and wished them happiness and love for starting the new chapter. She penned, “Congratulations to my dearest @parineetichopra and @raghavchadha88. May your new chapter be as beautiful as your wedding was. love you always Parriii .. Agguuu forever.”

Months ago, on Pari’s birthday, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram stories and shared an unseen glimpse of the actor’s wedding. She took to the opportunity to send love and hugs to her ‘Aguu’ on her big day. Don’t you also adore the friendship that these females share?

