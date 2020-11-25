EXCLUSIVE: Sania Mirza: As a woman, I feel you're questioned on what you are doing every time; have fought it

Sania recently made her TV debut with MTV Nishedh Alone Together where she is seen spreading awareness for tuberculosis (TB) in a 5 episode series. In an exclusive chat, Sania opened up on what made her say 'yes' to the show, the taboos she has personally faced, her fight for equality, and more.

Sania Mirza has always made us proud with her achievements in the field of Tennis but her journey has not been all smooth. Being a sports personality as a woman comes with its own challenges but conquering it all and setting a precedent of inspiration, Sania is an absolute favourite of many. Sania recently made her TV debut with MTV Nishedh Alone Together where she is seen spreading awareness for tuberculosis (TB) in a 5 episode series. In an exclusive chat, Sania opened up on what made her say 'yes' to the show, the taboos she has personally faced, her fight for equality, and more.

Ask her the reason for being a part of the show, Sania revealed, "I think one of the main things was the message behind it. It was not really about oh I am acting or it is my TV show but it was about the awareness we can spread about tuberculosis because there is obviously not enough said or done about it. It is very important for all of us to address the issue, which is a very serious one. There is so much talk today about health especially in the last one year, health has become the priority more than ever. it is very important personally as well to spread a message about something which is also life-threatening. It was hence the message behind it which pulled us towards it a little more."

As a women sports personality, Sania has broken several glass ceilings to represent and make India proud like no one before. She is one of the most looked up to public figures and opening up on the common taboos she has also faced, Sania told Pinkvilla, "I think as a girl trying to play tennis and trying to be the best that she can be in times when 25 years ago, tennis was unheard of and having women play it was something which was laughed about and we had to fight that every single day and especially me because we had to believe in ourselves when everybody would tell us that it will never happen because it has never happened before. That has something to do with our culture too because of the way we see girls playing a sport."

"It is a lot different today, but I am talking about 25 years back when people did not really think that a girl can play professional sports and make a living out of it. I used to get things like 'don’t go in the sun, your skin tone will get dark, who will marry you?' we have all heard it growing up. To be honest, it is deep ingrained in us that a fair girl is prettier and that you become a tomboy or boisterous if you play too much or this is for boys, this is for girls, these are things we have all fought, some people have endured more than others but we have all heard it. Even today, people are like' will you continue playing as you have a baby, how will lose the weight, I don’t think you can', as a woman I feel you are always questioned on what you are doing, this is something which I have fought all my life," Sania exclaimed while sharing the things she has heard growing up. However, Sania shared that having strong family support and love is what kept her going.

It is deep ingrained in us that a fair girl is prettier and that you become a tomboy or boisterous if you play too much or this is for boys, this is for girls, these are things we have all fought, some people have endured more than others but we have all heard it. Sania Mirza

"To be very honest, it really helps to have a balanced family and strong parents where they have your back come what may. It also helps that you have an individual mindset, we come from a family of two girls and we never felt any difference. My sister is into fashion and I am in sports, we chose completely different paths and our parents have stood by us, let us choose our paths. That is what keeps me going that no matter what, my parents, my husband, my sister are going to be there for me. That is how we are as a family, without it it is difficult to stand your ground," Sania asserted.

When we asked Sania her views on celebrities lending their voice for social causes, Sania replied, "I have always spoken up for what I believe is right, I have always spoken up for things whether it is a social cause or not. It is very important for celebrities or public figures to speak about causes because a lot of people follow us and if you have a voice, then you have to stand up for it. We are just selected guys who have become public figures, I don’t think our job ends at playing the sport, there is a larger reason behind all this. I think it is only correct that I use my voice for the right thing."

Lastly, Sania has always been a strong advocate for gender equality. She had once even rebuked a media person for a sexist question on 'settling' down. Sharing her thoughts on her strive for equality, Sania told, "I am in general all for equality. I truly believe that a person should be treated equally, regardless of their sex and that’s what I have stood up for, and spoken about it. Having said that, it is not about you can lift 50 kg or I can’t and someone is less than others; it is not about that. It is about equal opportunity and respect. That’s all we are asking. We are not asking as a woman we should get privileges. When I am asked a question that when I am getting settled, and by settled they mean "when I have going to have a kid" and my husband is not asked the same question, that’s where inequality comes and I am not okay with that."

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Sania Mirza on motherhood, losing 26 kilos in 4 months and returning to the tennis court

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×