Parineeti Chopra drops UNSEEN PICS with her ‘beautiful boy’ Raghav Chadha from 1st wedding anniversary getaway

Actress Parineeti Chopra and her politician husband, Raghav Chadha, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on September 24, 2024. To mark the occasion, the couple enjoyed a romantic getaway, and now Chopra has shared some previously unseen pictures with her beautiful boy, which have captivated netizens.

Pari shared some unseen happy moments with her husband, Raghav, from their first wedding anniversary getaway. In the first image, Chopra looks stunning in a beach selfie, showcasing her wet hair and black swimwear. The second image offers a glimpse of the couple enjoying a fun time, likely cycling together. In the third image, Raghav and Pari pose for an adorable mirror selfie.

In the fourth image, the actress showcases a mouthwatering delicacy, and in the fifth photo, Pari is seen sitting on a bicycle, posing for the camera in a cute black skirt and a white off-shoulder top. In the subsequent images, Chopra shares more highlights of her quality time with her husband. Chopra captioned the post, “A beautiful resort, a beautiful boy and me”.

Check out the post here:

Netizens were quick to react to the post and one fan wrote, “Meri Raghav sir ki Pyari Parineeti ji my favourite Jodi Kisi Ki Buri Najar Na Pade mera favourite Jodi par”. One person commented, “Gorgeous couple”.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023, during an extravagant ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur. Before their wedding, the couple had a lovely engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi in May 2023.

In a interview with Bollywood Hungama, Parineeti shared that she now feels compelled to engage with politics, but she humorously complained that Raghav doesn’t keep up with the entertainment industry. She joked that only he knows what he has watched recently, and she often has to prompt him because he isn’t well-versed in films.

Advertisement

While he has some knowledge of music, he wouldn't recognize if a song was from her movie, so she frequently nudges him to "just pretend like you know" with a laugh. Despite this, she found it endearing, adding that the best part is that while she lacks knowledge about politics and he knows little about entertainment, their conversations revolve around life, which she finds ideal.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The film explores the life and tragic death of the iconic musician.

ALSO READ: Govinda issues FIRST statement post accidental gunshot; ‘I was shot, but..’