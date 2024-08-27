Parineeti Chopra shares why she chose to be in the UK with breathtaking PHOTO dump; gives peek into her ‘life lately’

Parineeti Chopra has been spending quality time in the United Kingdom for the past few months. She has now offered a peek into her life lately with a breathtaking photo dump. The actress also revealed the reason why she chose to be in the UK, which is related to nature and greenery.

Today, August 27, 2024, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a series of photographs from England, UK. The first picture showed her hand holding a cup of coffee, facing a scenic view. There was a selfie of Parineeti, wearing a snug red sweater and a cap, with a lot of greenery in her background. She also captured some animals grazing on the field.

Parineeti included a few videos of the green locations and offered her followers a glimpse of a beautiful place with a board, saying, ‘The Most Scenic Bus Stop in Great Britain.’

In the caption, Parineeti stated, “This is why I choose to be here,” accompanied by a plant emoji signifying her green surroundings. She also re-shared her post on her Instagram Stories and captioned it “Life lately.”

Fans reacted to Parineeti Chopra’s post in the comments section. One person said, “We miss you here Pari ji!!! But happy to see you spending some good time. Lots of love!” and another wrote, “sending all the love there.” A user called her “Nature lover,” while many others left heart-eye and red-heart emojis.

Last month, Parineeti shared some deep thoughts on her social media. She said, “This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief : MINDSET is everything…”

She suggested, “Don’t give importance to unimportant things (or people). Dont waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock.. Every moment should be YOUR choice .. Stop living to impress others! When you fear the opinion of others, you stop living your own life. And on your last day, there will be NO bigger regret.”

Parineeti concluded by saying, “Life is finite. Its happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it.”

On the work front, Parineeti was last seen in the 2024 movie Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The announcements of her future projects are yet to be made.

