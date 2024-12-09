Parineeti Chopra reacts on coming under radar for her grand wedding with Raghav Chadha; 'since I married a politician…’

Parineeti Chopra surprised fans when rumors of her dating politician Raghav Chadha made headlines, and their wedding was among the most popular weddings in Bollywood. However, the couple soon received criticism for holding a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Recently, the actress addressed the criticism and reacted to false claims about their wedding expenses, which were more intense because Raghav is a politician.

Parineeti Chopra graced the latest episode of Rajat Sharma's show Aap Ki Adalat and discussed their love story and marriage. Amid the discussion, the actress also addressed the speculation about her allegedly lavish wedding with the politician and shared some unknown facts about it.

The Aam Aadmi Party politician began by addressing the false reports around their wedding expenses and mentioned they tied the knot in a 5-star hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan, and not in a 7-star facility that was reported by many media houses. He also shared that they booked 40-50 rooms for their guests. But, none cost Rs. 10 Lakh as the rumors suggested.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress shared her viewpoint and highlighted how she has faced double standards of people since she married a politician. Chopra noted that she wouldn't have faced the same criticism if she had married an actor or businessman because everyone would have admired the grandeur.

She shared, "But since I married a politician, the narrative suddenly became that he alone bore all the expenses and couldn't afford such a lavish ceremony. This mindset of trolling and investigation is more prominent among voters and fans."

She drew a parallel in the reaction to her wedding in their respective professions and said that in the film industry, people celebrated their happiness. However, they had received criticism more from her husband's political arena.

Parineeti also revealed that since her marriage to Chadha, her finances have been scrutinized more. Citing an example, she explained, "Suddenly, after the wedding, it's like my money disappeared, and people assume I can't spend anymore. It's just perception."

She also reflected on the hurtful nature of the critical comments and mentioned that the ones who criticize often forget that their comments affect the person's life.

Parineeti Chopra married Raghav Chadha on September 24, 2023, at Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. It was attended by the actress's cousin Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, among others.

