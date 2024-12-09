Parineeti Chopra reveals WHY she picked Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh over Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘Higher power...'

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila alongside Diljit Dosanjh, made an interesting career decision by choosing the musical biopic over Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster hit, Animal. She shared that her choice was guided by a belief that destiny had a better path in store for her.

In a recent interview with Rajat Sharma on his show Aap Ki Adalat, Parineeti Chopra reflected on her decision to turn down Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal. She said, "Actually, to be honest, I think the higher power had something better planned for me."

At the time, she was nearly finalized for the role, but a simultaneous offer for Amar Singh Chamkila shifted her path. The allure of collaborating with AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali, along with the chance to showcase her singing talent, made Chamkila irresistible. The film brought her immense love, respect, and critical acclaim, cementing her belief that this choice was the right one for her career.

Parineeti Chopra recently shared a nostalgic moment on her Instagram Stories, posting a clip of Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur performing their song Pehle Lalkare live. Clearly moved, she expressed her admiration with pink heart emojis and playfully tagged her co-star Diljit Dosanjh and director Imtiaz Ali, suggesting a redo of the film. Amused by her enthusiasm, Imtiaz Ali reposted her story, adding laughing emojis to join in on the fun.

Amar Singh Chamkila, Imtiaz Ali’s debut venture into the OTT space, stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in pivotal roles. This biographical drama brings to life the story of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often referred to as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab'.

Parineeti shines as Amarjot Kaur, Chamkila's wife and musical partner, delivering a heartfelt performance. Released on Netflix on April 12, the film earned widespread acclaim for its masterful direction, soul-stirring soundtrack, and stellar acting, solidifying its place as a standout entry in the biopic genre.

Meanwhile, Animal soared to become one of the highest grossing films of the year, capturing audiences with its gripping narrative and powerful performances. Riding on its massive success, the producers have announced an exciting sequel, Animal Park, sparking anticipation and buzz among fans eager to see what the franchise has in store next.

