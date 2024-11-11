Parineeti Chopra celebrates hubby Raghav Chadha’s birthday spiritually, attends Varanasi’s Ganga Aarti; Fans call politician ‘firecracker MP’

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently tied the knot with politician Raghav Chadha in a dreamy ceremony, and since then, the two have been setting some serious couple goals. Embracing her spiritual side, she celebrated her husband's birthday by joining him for the serene Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Raghav shared heartwarming photos from the occasion with a touching caption, winning over fans who affectionately hailed him as the ‘firecracker MP’.

Parineeti Chopra chose a deeply spiritual celebration for her husband Raghav Chadha’s birthday by attending the Ganga Aarti in Varanasi. Sharing the beautiful moments on Instagram today (November 11), the politician posted captivating photos of the two immersed in the ceremony. The actress looked radiant in a green salwar suit, her hands folded in prayer with eyes closed, while Raghav, wearing a white kurta-pyjama paired with a red dupatta, mirrored her peaceful posture.

Alongside close-up shots of them in prayer, he included a breathtaking image of the Ganga Aarti, capturing the couple’s serene and spiritual experience. In the caption, he shared his gratitude and joy as he began his new year with blessings from the sacred Ganges. He described the experience of attending the evening aarti at Kashi's Dashashwamedh Ghat as profoundly divine, spiritual, and awe-inspiring.

Praying for the happiness of all, he expressed how the energy of Kashi filled him with a sense of peace and vibrant positivity.

As soon as Raghav Chadha shared the post, fans took to the comments to wish him on his birthday. One user wrote, "Happy Birthday AAP's firecracker MP." Another commented, "May Maa Ganga bless all the devotees with all happiness." Others welcomed him warmly with "Welcome to Kashi" and "Happy Birthday Raghav Ji," as many more joined in with birthday wishes.

The Amar Singh Chamkila actress shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her husband, Raghav Chadha, with a touching video set to Mohabbatein's music, capturing their sweet moments and unseen clips from Raghav's life. Parineeti praised his integrity, patience, and strength, saying he inspires her to be better every day.

She added a playful twist, revealing his hidden goofy side and joking that he’d probably find the reel too ‘filmy’ while asking for ‘help’ to handle his reaction.

Pari and Raghav exchanged vows on September 24, 2023, in a beautiful ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Surrounded by close friends, family, and notable figures from both the entertainment world and politics, the wedding brought together an intimate gathering of loved ones to celebrate their union.

On the professional front, Parineeti Chopra starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali. Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha serves as a Member of the Rajya Sabha and is an active leader in the Aam Aadmi Party.

