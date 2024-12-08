Parineeti Chopra's husband Raghav Chadha on her talkative side, says, 'Inki awaz acchi lagti hai’; couple reveals golden rule to successful marriage

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha tied the knot on September 24, 2024, and have since become one of the most adored couples in the industry. The duo never misses an opportunity to showcase their love and affection for each other. In a recent interview, Chadha revealed the secret to their happy marriage.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha recently appeared together on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat, where they shared insights into their marriage. Raghav candidly said, "Mujhe Bollywood ka B nahi pata, isko politics ka P nahi pata, toh humari gaadi acchi chal rahi hai" (I don’t know the first thing about Bollywood, and she doesn’t know anything about politics, so our journey is going smoothly).

When asked if Parineeti talks a lot, Raghav sweetly responded, "Mujhe inki awaaz acchi lagti hai, toh ye jitna bhi bolti hai, mujhe accha hi lagta hai" (I love the sound of her voice, so no matter how much she talks, I always enjoy it).

In an old interview with Bollywood Hungama, the Mission Raniganj actress shared Raghav Chadha doesn’t keep up with the entertainment world. She quipped that he is often clueless about what he’s watched recently, and she has to remind him because of his limited familiarity with films.

Parineeti revealed that while Raghav has some understanding of music, he often fails to recognize songs from her movies. She jokingly confessed that she sometimes has to nudge him to “just act like you know,” laughing at the situation.

However, she finds this dynamic endearing, emphasizing that their lack of expertise in each other’s fields—her in politics and him in entertainment—keeps their conversations focused on life, which she considers a perfect balance.

The duo tied the knot during an extravagant ceremony at the Leela Palace in Udaipur. Before their wedding, the couple had a lovely engagement ceremony at Kapurthala House in Delhi in May 2023.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Chopra was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali and co-starring Diljit Dosanjh.