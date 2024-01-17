PIC: Anupam Kher expresses pleasure in meeting ‘Tiger’ Salman Khan; Fans say, ‘Humare bhaijaan kamaal’

Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. Be it his persona, his acting skills or his screen presence everything is loved by fans. We last saw the actor in Tiger 3 and fans are still gushing over the star and the movie. Well, Anupam Kher, who is yet another wonderful actor, took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of him posing with Bhaijaan and fans loved it. Scroll down to see the picture.

Anupam Kher shares picture with Salman Khan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a wonderful picture of him and Salman Khan. In the picture, the veteran actor looks dapper in a navy-blue striped double-breasted blazer that he paired over blue-colored trousers. He stood next to the Tiger 3 star who wore a bluish-purple colored tee paired with khaki denim. Both of them looked radiant as they posed for the camera. Sharing this picture, Anupam wrote, “Always a pleasure to meet #Tiger #SalmanKhan #Bhai.

Check out the picture:

Anupam Kher and Salman Khan have shared the screen in several movies and the latest one was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo which also starred Sonam Kapoor in a pivotal role.

Salman Khan reacts to Tiger 3 success on the streaming platform

In a recent statement that was released, Salman Khan expressed his happiness on Tiger 3 receiving so much love on OTT. The actor stated that it feels great to see how the third installment of Tiger 3 was first a hit in theaters and is now on streaming!

He further added, “I’m in close contact with my audience through my social media and I can see the outpouring of love now that Tiger 3 has dropped on OTT. As an actor, my biggest and only job is to entertain people thoroughly and I’m happy that Tiger 3 is being enjoyed by people across the world.”

