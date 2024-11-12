PIC: Kareena Kapoor’s The Buckingham Murders gets special tribute by Amul in a cute post: ‘Baking With Makhan’

Kareena Kapoor Khan proved, yet again, that she is the undisputed queen of Bollywood. Ever since she made her OTT debut with Jaane Jaan last year, she has been giving back-to-back hits. Currently, her crime-thriller film The Buckingham Murders has been receiving positive reviews from fans and critics alike. Even Amul paid their tribute to the movie, making her proud of the Hansal Mehta-helmed movie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped the post of Amul India which pays tribute to The Buckingham Murders. The poster showcases a cute spin of her character played by the Amul girl with ‘Baking with Makhan’ penned on it.

Expressing how honored she was with it, Bebo penned, “So humbled and honoured our film is getting the love…my first film as a producer… a film I am so so proud of acting in. Thank you @amul_india. You made my year. 25 (infinity sign)”

Take a look:

For the unknown, The Buckingham Murders had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. In India, it was theatrically released on September 13, 2024. A couple of days ago, the movie was finally made available on streaming platforms. Apart from that, she was seen in Crew followed by Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

Having said that, the Angrezi Medium actress is all set to step into her 25th year with a bang. According to sources, she has blocked 2025 for the shoot of the magnum opus as the actress signed on for one of the biggest feature films in Indian Cinema.

Advertisement

An industry insider exclusively told Pinkvilla, “Usually, she takes her time to sign on for a feature film, but for this one, it was an instant yes post the narration. She was blown away with the world created by the director, and is now looking forward to being on the set to explore newer dynamics of the character.”

Talking more about the project and her character, the source stated, “It’s a role that she has not done till date and the director in question is among the most celebrated and bankable of Indian Cinema at this point in time. She has given a nod to the film and is excited to embark on a new journey in the 25th year of her acting career.”

We are excited to see what Kareena has in store for us. Are you too?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Kareena Kapoor gives you all the industry gossips': Ajay Devgn on the Singham Again squad