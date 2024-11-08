EXCLUSIVE: 'Kareena Kapoor gives you all the industry gossips': Ajay Devgn on the Singham Again squad

It's been a week since the release of Singham Again, and Rohit Shetty's directorial has been doing reasonably well at the box office so far. Made on a big budget, the cop drama became the highest-grossing movie of the Singham franchise within six days. Ajay Devgn, who is playing the lead role in Singham Again, recently expressed that Kareena Kapoor often shares gossip about the film industry.

Ajay Devgn Talks About Working With Kareena Kapoor

In an exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass of Singham Again, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty were quizzed about the atmosphere on the sets. The show host asked Ajay about the interactions with his co-stars off-set. The Singham Again star shared his experience of working with Kareena Kapoor while highlighting how she has all the industry gossip.

"It's just normal, working with colleagues. Ranveer kept you (me) busy all the time by talking rubbish. You learn a lot about the industry from Bebo. She has all the gossips in the world," Ajay Devgn said.

Talking about handling six actors on the sets of Singham Again, Rohit Shetty said, "It's not really difficult. Everybody comes on set like a technician. They are there for the film. I have never seen ever in so many films that 'Oh I am the star'. It's never like this."

"Everyone just comes to work. A lightman will also work hard and at the same time, a superstar will also work hard when he's on the set," the director added.

Ajay Devgn has previously worked with Kareena Kapoor in movies like Omkara, Golmaal Returns, and Golmaal 3.

Singham Again grosses Rs 250 crore worldwide; earns Rs 160 crore in India

Starring Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan as leads, Singham Again has grossed around Rs 250 crore worldwide (Rs 246 crore) in its first week. In India, Singham Again has fetched around Rs 160 crore net at the box office after its first week.

All About Singham Again

Singham Again is the third instalment of the Singham franchise. In the recently released cop drama, Ajay Devgn reprised his role as DCP Bajirao Singham. Kareena Kapoor played his wife, Avni Kamat who gets kidnapped.

The actioner also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Jackie Shroff. Arjun Kapoor was cast as the main antagonist, Danger Lanka.

If you have watched Singham Again in theatres, what did you feel about it? Let us know.

