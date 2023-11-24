EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee opens up on stereotype related to men’s emotions; ‘Mard ko dard kyun nahi hoga?’

Following Pankaj Tripathi's insightful conversation on International Men’s Day, the highly acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee engaged in an exclusive dialogue with Pinkvilla for a new episode of the Menologues. In this discussion, he delved into the stereotype surrounding men, emphasizing the notion that they are often discouraged from expressing their emotions and pain. Manoj Bajpayee also shared insights into how he personally navigates and expresses his emotions.

Manoj Bajpayee on the stereotype of men not feeling any pain

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee challenged the stereotype, stating, “‘Mard ko dard nahi hota,’ ab yeh line hai ek Hindi film ka. Mard ko dard kyu ni hoga? Kaanta chubhega, woh bhi cheekhega. Ek toh aap stereotyping karte ho, dusra usko aap force kar rahe ho ki woh apne dard ka izhaar na kare. Aur dard ka izhaar kyu nahi kar sakta?” (The line 'Mard ko dard nahi hota' is from a Hindi film. Why wouldn't a man feel pain? If a thorn pricks, he will scream too. Firstly, you are stereotyping, and secondly, you are forcing him not to express his pain. Why can't he express his pain?)

Discussing the label of the ‘weaker sex’ assigned to women, Manoj expressed, “Aurtein jo hain izhaar kar deti hain, chahe woh gussa hain, chahe woh apne andar ka bahut hi vulnerable emotion hai. Lekin mentally bahut tough hoti hain. Unko humesha ek weaker sex maana hai but mentally itni tough hai ki mujhe humesha lagta hai ki unhe weaker sex kyu maana jaata hai. Aadmi gada le ke, teer kamaan le ke cheek chilla sakta hai lekin woh dimag se maar sakti hai, toh isliye weaker sex mai maanta hi nahi hu”

(Women express themselves, whether it's anger or a very vulnerable emotion inside them, but are mentally very tough. They have always been considered the weaker sex, but mentally they are so tough that I always feel, why are they considered the weaker sex? A man can shout holding a mace and a bow and arrow, but she can attack with her mind, so that's why I don't consider her the weaker sex).

Manoj Bajpayee on expressing himself in front of his family

When asked about his expressiveness as a man, Manoj Bajpayee clarified, “Not as a man but as a human being I have never been. I have always been a very introverted person but anybody can be introverted, a woman can be introverted.”

He revealed, “I think it's only my daughter and my wife, they can poke me, irritate me, then they force me to really react and respond, but I do well. I express myself with the people that I am comfortable with. I don't expect me to express myself on social media day in (and) day out or with strangers. I express myself with my immediate family. I think I do quite well there.”

Manoj also emphasized that if a man is staying silent due to the notion of 'Mard ko dard nahi hota' (Men don't feel pain), then that is stereotyping. He said, “Woh kahin na kahin apna harm kar raha hai, apni health ko bigaad raha hai. Agar dard ho raha hai toh share karo, express karo, jo near and dear one hai unke sath baith ke baat karo (He is somewhere harming himself, ruining his health. If you're in pain, share it, express it. Sit with your near and dear ones and talk) that you feel like crying, that you feel you’re missing your parents, you're missing your village. If the tears are coming, it will come and don't feel ashamed of it.”

