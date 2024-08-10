PIC: Preity Zinta shares ‘bittersweet’ moment as her kids Gia and Jay enter school life; ‘My mom schedule is jam packed’

When it comes to maintaining a balance between personal and professional life, Preity Zinta excels impressively. Soon to be seen in Lahore 1947, the Bollywood actress shared a bittersweet moment of her children beginning their school life. The B-town mommy highlighted her nervousness and excitement through a picture, which she posted on her social media handle.

On Saturday (August 10), Preity Zinta gave insight into motherhood by sharing a picture of her twins - Jai and Gia. In the frame, the two little munchkins can be seen engaged in painting activity, thereby beginning a new phase of their life i.e. school life. Jai and Gia holding the paintbrush in their little fingers and wearing aprons will leave you gushing over them.

Clicked from behind, Preity's post showcases her endless love for her twin babies. The actor-mother poured her love into the heartwarming caption and also highlighted her jam-packed mom schedule. The caption reads, "Excited & nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already & my mom schedule is jam packed."

Further, the Veer Zaara actress mentioned the ongoing turbulence and suffering around the world and wishes for love, tolerance, and peace. “A bitter sweet moment for me as l'm happily lost in my own world but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us. One can only hope & pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co-exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children (red heart emoji),” Zinta concluded.

Soon after the B'town diva posted the heartwarming snap of her kids, fans showered love and blessings in the comment section. A user commented, “Awee..Preity ma..these are lovely thing as a new mom na... being a mom is a complete blessing...best wishes always Preity ma.” Another social media user called it a new adventure for the twins and wrote, “Aww new adventure start for them. With all the good values you teached them, l'm sure they have the Keys to be strong and good in this world.” Further, a fan expressed, “Cute babies with cute mummy.”

For the unversed, Preity Zinta welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021 with her husband Gene Goodenough. The little ones begin a new chapter in their life today.

On the work front, Zinta will be next seen in Lahore 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Bankrolled by Aamir Khan Productions, the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial is reportedly releasing in the next year. The movie is presently in its last leg, while the actress has already finished shooting for her part.

