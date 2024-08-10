Earlier in the month, Pinkvilla was the first to report that Kartik Aaryan, Bhushan Kumar, and Anees Bazmee are all set to launch a Diwali special teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the month of August, to spark the excitement among the audience for the horror comedy. Soon after, it was revealed that a 1 minute 32-second teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Bhushan Kumar and team have struck a massive deal with cinema owners all across the globe for the teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

According to sources close to the development, the 1 minute 32 second teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will screen with all the three Independence Day 2024 releases – Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa – in cinema halls all across the globe. “T Series has inked a deal at the grass root level with the exhibitors directly, to ensure that the teaser is screened all across the board from August 15, as the idea is to reach out to the cinema-going audience and inform them about the arrival of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during the Diwali 2024 weekend,” revealed a source close to the development.

The Anees Bazmee-directed horror comedy features Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri and the makers have designed a 75-day marketing campaign for the film. The teaser of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to drop the digital world on August 13, 2024. Producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the news to Pinkvilla by saying, “We are excited to kick off the campaign for the biggest release of the year, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, with the teaser launch on Independence Day. We know the audience is eagerly waiting for the first glimpse and the teaser will be shown in theatres worldwide.”

The producer went ahead to call Bhool Bhulaiyaa a cherished franchise. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is special to us as it is one of the most cherished franchises of Indian Cinema. We look forward to embarking on this entertaining journey for Diwali,” he concluded.

