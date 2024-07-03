7 best Preity Zinta movies that stole our hearts

Preity Zinta, a Hindi film actress, started her career in acting with a supporting role in the movie Dil Se. After that, there was no stopping Preity, who went on to star in movies of different genres, ranging from romantic comedies to action thrillers. Some of these were great box office successes and brought her acclaim for her performances. Here is a list of some of the best Preity Zinta movies that deserve your attention.

7 Best Preity Zinta movies to entertain you:



1. Veer-Zaara

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer Zaara is not just one of the best Preity Zinta movies but is also counted among the greatest romantic films in Indian cinema. It is the love story of Veer and Zaara, an Indian air force pilot and a Pakistani girl. They are separated due to the cruel intentions of some people around them, and Veer has to spend years in jail.

2. Lakshya

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: War/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Javed Akhtar

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Another gem on the Preity Zinta movie list is Lakshya. In this film revolving around Karan’s coming-of-age journey against the backdrop of the Kargil War, Preity portrays the role of Romi, his girlfriend and a journalist. They break up with each other due to Karan’s lack of aim in life, but they cross paths again when she goes to cover the war.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

A beloved classic among the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies is Kal Ho Naa Ho. It is the journey of Naina Catherine Kapur, whose life changes when Aman becomes her new neighbor. Rohit is her best friend and is smitten with her. Naina falls in love with Aman, but a huge secret stands in the way of her happiness.

4. Koi Mil Gaya

Running Time: 2 hours 51 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Movie Genre: Sci-fi/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Rekha, Rakesh Roshan, Prem Chopra, Rajat Bedi, Mukesh Rishi

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Writer: Rakesh Roshan, Honey Irani, Sachin Bhowmick, Robin Bhatt

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Koi Mil Gaya is about Rohit, who has a developmental disability. Through his father’s computer, he comes into contact with an alien. His life changes as a result, and he can go to any lengths to protect his friend from those who wish to harm it. Preity plays Rohit’s love interest, Nisha, who initially doesn’t like him because of his pranks.

5. Dil Chahta Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2001

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai revolves around three friends who go their own ways after college. In the film, Preity is paired opposite Aamir Khan. Akash and Shalini fall in love with each other during their time in Sydney. However, she is already engaged to someone else back in India.

6. Mission Kashmir

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Movie Genre: Action/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Kulkarni

Director: Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Vikram Chandra, Suketu Mehta

Year of release: 2000

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Mission Kashmir, the Hrithik Roshan-Preity Zinta movie, Altaaf is adopted by a police officer who is responsible for the deaths of his family. When Altaaf discovers the truth, he sets out to take revenge against his stepfather. Preity is in the role of Sufiya, and her chemistry with Hrithik is a treat to witness.

7. Sangharsh

Running Time: 2 hours 7 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Movie Genre: Thriller/Crime

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Tanuja Chandra

Writer: Mahesh Bhatt, Girish Dhamija

Year of release: 1999

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

The list of the best Preity Zinta movies is incomplete without mentioning Sangharsh. She plays the powerful role of Reet, a police officer who investigates a case of child abductions. Going through her own trauma, Reet takes the help of a prisoner, Aman, to catch the one responsible for the crimes.

Preity Zinta was on an acting hiatus for a long period of time, but now she is all set to return to the big screen, much to the delight of her fans. Preity will be sharing the screen with Sunny Deol in the upcoming movie Lahore 1947. Till then, let us know which of the above-mentioned films you enjoyed the most.

