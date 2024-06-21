7 Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies showcasing their magical chemistry

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s movies together have been loved by the audience. The duo has worked with each other on numerous occasions, in full-fledged roles as well as cameos in each other’s films. Shah Rukh and Preity have been appreciated for their chemistry and charming bond on the screen.

Presented below is a list of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies that should not be missed. So, don’t wait and get on a binge-watching spree for this delightful on-screen couple.

7 Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movies to captivate you:



1. Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Running Time: 2 hours 43 mins

2 hours 43 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Vinay Pathak Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Year of release: 2008

2008 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi is the story of a simple man, Surinder Sahni, and a bubbly girl, Taani. Circumstances lead to them getting married, but Taani does not return Surinder’s feelings. He transforms into Raj and takes part in a dance competition in order to impress her. Preity Zinta makes a cameo appearance in the song Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte and dances to the catchy beats alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

Advertisement

2. Om Shanti Om

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action/Comedy/Drama

Action/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Kirron Kher, Shreyas Talpade Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan Writer: Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri

Farah Khan, Mushtaq Sheikh, Mayur Puri Year of release: 2007

2007 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Another SRK movie in which Preity Zinta has a special appearance is Om Shanti Om. She appears in the peppy dance track Deewangi Deewangi and shakes a leg with the actor. In Om Shanti Om, King Khan plays a junior artist who witnesses Shantipriya’s m*rder. He is reincarnated and sets out to take revenge.

3. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Kirron Kher

Director: Karan Johar

Writer: Karan Johar, Shibani Bathija, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2006

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Advertisement

Next on the Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta movie list is Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. They play the roles of Dev, an ex-footballer, and Rhea, a fashion editor, respectively. KANK revolves around two couples, Dev-Rhea and Maya-Rishi. Dev and Maya become friends and share their problems, leading them to find love in each other.

4. Veer-Zaara

Running Time: 3 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Yash Chopra

Writer: Aditya Chopra

Year of release: 2004

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Veer-Zaara is one of the most loved movies of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It follows the story of Veer, who is separated from his true love, Zaara, and wrongly imprisoned in Pakistan for years. A lawyer makes it her mission to reunite the couple. Veer-Zaara is one of the most beautiful romances in Hindi cinema, with SRK and Preity’s chemistry as the highlight.

Advertisement

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kal Ho Naa Ho is another popular movie of Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. It revolves around Naina, an MBA student who has a lot of troubles in her family. Her new neighbor, Aman, brings happiness into her life. However, he has a secret of his own. KHNH is loved for its story, performances, emotions, and music.

6. Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega

Running Time: 2 hours 30 mins

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji

Director: Raj Kanwar

Writer: Rumi Jaffery

Year of release: 2000

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Raj saves Pooja’s life, but she falls into a coma. As he is stuck caring for Pooja, he spends time with her best friend, Janhvi, and falls in love with her. However, when Pooja wakes up, she also falls for Raj. In this love triangle story, Shah Rukh Khan makes a special appearance as Rahul.

Advertisement

7. Dil Se

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Director: Mani Ratnam

Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

The thrilling narrative of Dil Se is about Amar, who falls for a mysterious woman who brings an unexpected turn in his life. Dil Se marked Preity Zinta’s debut movie in the character of Preeti, who is set to get married to Amar.

Fans cannot wait for Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta to reunite on the big screen. Even though they have promising individual projects coming up, a film together will be a special treat for their admirers.

ALSO READ: 7 Hindi serial killer movies that will blow your mind