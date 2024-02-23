PIC: Rakul Preet Singh flaunts her mangalsutra with diamond pendant at Mumbai airport with Jackky Bhagnani

The newly married couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani had a fairytale-like Goa wedding on February 21, 2024, in the presence of their family members, industry friends, and others. Days after their wedding, the couple returned to Mumbai today, February 23. At the airport, Rakul can be seen flaunting her mangal sutra with a diamond pendant.

Rakul Preet Singh poses with husband Jackky Bhagnani wearing her beautiful mangal sutra

A picture on Instagram shows Rakul Preet Singh striking poses with her husband Jackky Bhagnani as they touched down in Mumbai today. The actress flaunted her mangal sutra with a diamond pendant along with sindoor and choorah. With this, she proved that her elegance never goes out of style. The newly married couple posed for the paparazzi flaunting bright smiles on their faces.

After arriving at the Mumbai airport, the lovebirds were seen distributing sweets among the paparazzi. In the photos, Rakul stunned in a lovely yellow anarkali suit adorned with intricate earrings and flawless makeup. She styled her hair in loose, wavy curls, and her pink choorah enhanced her elegance. Meanwhile, Jackky looked dashing in an ivory kurta pajama paired with beige shoes, perfectly complementing Rakul's attire.

Today, the couple also shared their dreamy wedding video on their Instagram accounts. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackie Bhagnani posted their wedding video along with the song Bin Tere. The video is a magical display, capturing the couple's joy during their celebration. Both the bride and the groom are seen dancing and enjoying their wedding day to the fullest, creating an impressive sight for the viewers. The video gives a charming peek into the couple's joy and the vibrant atmosphere of their wedding, showcasing the love and joy shared on this memorable day.

Rakul and Jackky started their pre-wedding festivities in Mumbai with an enchanting dhol night. After reaching Goa with their families, the festivities continued with vibrant haldi and mehendi ceremonies, which added to the festive atmosphere. The finale was a rousing musical, followed by light dancing on stage. The next day the couple tied the knot in a picturesque beach wedding ceremony and sealed their love in an unforgettable celebration of togetherness and joy.

