PICS: Disha Patani showers hearts on her ‘forever’ as Mouni Roy floods her with infinite love

Everyone celebrated the love of their lives on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Hence, actress Mouni Roy took it as an opportunity to express her admiration for the most important people in her life. She dropped a cute picture with her bestie, actress Disha Patani, and called her 'number one'.

Disha Patani and Mouni Roy shower love on each other on Valentine’s Day

A couple of hours ago, popular TV star and Bollywood actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures of the people who hold a special place in her heart. In the first photo, we see her wearing a simple red dress and posing with her bestie. It was followed by an image of her with the actress and her BFF Disha Patani. In it, they wore matching white tops and flaunted their sweet smiles.

The third and final photo was of the Brahmāstra actress giving killer looks with her kohl-rimmed eyes. Sharing the photo album, she penned, “Love #1 to (infinity emoji).”

The Baaghi 2 actress was quick to acknowledge Mouni's post and took to the comments section to pen ‘forever’ with multiple red heart emojis to which Roy replied 'mine'.

Disha Patani’s work front

Disha began her acting career with the Telugu film Loafer in the year 2015, but it was with her first Hindi film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in 2016 that she rose to fame. Since then, the actress has been part of many films like Baaghi 2 and 3, Bharat, Malang and Ek Villain Returns, along with a Chinese movie Kung Fu Yoga. In 2024, she will be seen in the action thriller film Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra followed by Kalki 2898 AD, Tamil film Kanguva, and Bollywood movie Welcome To The Jungle.

Mouni Roy’s work front

Roy became a household name after she appeared in famous TV serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Naagin 2. She stepped into the Hindi film industry with the sports film Gold in 2018 but was highly lauded for her performance in the fantasy action-adventure Brahmāstra: Part One-Shiva in 2022.

