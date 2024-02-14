Suriya joins post-production work of Kanguva; sports a cool look- Photos

Suriya’s much-awaited film Kanguva is in its final leg, as the post-production work of the film has begun in style. The actor himself visited the Digital Intermediate (DI) suite, expressing his best wishes to the team, and appreciating them for their efforts.

The Kanguva actor also struck a pose with director Siva, cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy, colorist Rajasekar, and other members of the team. Vetri Palanisamy shared this on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account as he wrote “Dear Suriya Sir, we’re thrilled to have you join us in our DI suite. Your appreciation means a lot to us. Post-production work in full swing!”

Suriya joins in the post-production work of Kanguva

About Kanguva

Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil language action fantasy drama, written and directed by Siva and produced by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners.

Apart from Suriya, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani and Bobby Deol as Udhiran in the lead roles. On the occasion of Bobby’s birthday, a menacing first-look poster of his character from the film was released, which has only further raised the excitement over this ambitious project.

Kanguva is rumored to be released in more than one part and is releasing in multiple languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, English, and 38 other languages. The film will be released in 2D as well as in 3D formats.

Suriya’s upcoming projects

Apart from Kanguva, Suriya will next be seen in a film titled Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for the film, with Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer Sultan expected to play crucial roles.

Following Vaadivaasal, Suriya will also be seen in Sudha Kongara’s next project, which is tentatively titled Suriya43. The film boasts a massive star cast of Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Fahadh in the lead roles. This marks the second collaboration between Suriya and Sudha after the highly acclaimed Soorarai Pottru.

Suriya will of course at some point feature in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s film Rolex, where q will return in his menacing avatar once again.

