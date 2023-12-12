EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct

Over the last few years, Karan Johar has been at the forefront of launching new actors for the Hindi Film Industry. Be it Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra or Janhvi Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani, and Dhairya Karwa. Continuing the legacy of being the house for launches of fresh faces in Hindi Cinema, Karan Johar is all set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan to the big screen with a thriller set in Kashmir co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj. But that’s not all. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar is all set to produce a rom-com with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Karan Johar to make a rom-com with Khushi and Ibrahim

According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar is planning to make a full-fledged romantic comedy with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. “It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is yet to get a title; however, the makers are already brainstorming on several quirky names. “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original,” the source added.

Advertisement

Shauna Gautam to direct Ibrahim and Khushi

This would be the second film for both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor after Sarzameen and The Archies respectively. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are looking to get a credible ensemble cast on board. For those unaware, Shauna Gautam has worked with Karan as an associate director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker has also been an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct