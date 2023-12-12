EXCLUSIVE: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor team up for Karan Johar’s next; Shauna Gautam to direct
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor's next is being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by Karan Johar's digital wing, Dharmatics. Detailed Report
Over the last few years, Karan Johar has been at the forefront of launching new actors for the Hindi Film Industry. Be it Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra or Janhvi Kapoor, Gurfateh Pirzada, Lakshya Lalwani, and Dhairya Karwa. Continuing the legacy of being the house for launches of fresh faces in Hindi Cinema, Karan Johar is all set to introduce Ibrahim Ali Khan to the big screen with a thriller set in Kashmir co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj. But that’s not all. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Karan Johar is all set to produce a rom-com with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.
Karan Johar to make a rom-com with Khushi and Ibrahim
According to sources close to the development, Karan Johar is planning to make a full-fledged romantic comedy with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead. “It’s being planned as a direct-to-digital project to be produced by his digital wing, Dharmatics. The film will go on floors next year and will be directed by Shauna Gautam. The makers are in talks with a leading OTT player for streaming rights,” revealed a source close to the development.
The film is yet to get a title; however, the makers are already brainstorming on several quirky names. “It’s one of those romantic comedies that Hindi Cinema is known for. However, Karan and co. feel that the palette of narrative fits better for the OTT than the big screen. It’s planned and will be executed as an OTT original,” the source added.
Shauna Gautam to direct Ibrahim and Khushi
This would be the second film for both Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor after Sarzameen and The Archies respectively. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and the makers are looking to get a credible ensemble cast on board. For those unaware, Shauna Gautam has worked with Karan as an associate director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker has also been an assistant director to Rajkumar Hirani on Sanju.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
Welcome To The Jungle EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani commences shoot for Akshay Kumar starrer adventure comedy
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra discusses a film with Siddharth Anand; Jawan & Pathaan AD Rohan Khambati to direct
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park