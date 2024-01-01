PICS: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan welcome 2024 looking like ‘wow’ with sons Jeh and Taimur

The world gave a grand farewell to the year 2023 and a warm welcome to 2024. Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan weren't behind in celebrating the momentous occasion. As they headed towards celebrating the last day of the year, they took their sons, Jeh and Taimur along.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan got dressed up with sons on New Year’s Eve

A while ago, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan posted an adorable family picture, giving us a glimpse of their plans to bid 2023 adieu. In the photo, the actress looked gorgeous wearing a colorful velvet sharara suit. With a red rose in her hair, dewy makeup, and hair tied in a bun, she clicked a mirror-fie with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan as he got dressed up for the night in a black and white three-piece suit.

In the following pictures, their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan also made an appearance. The little ones looked adorable in their outfits. The couple’s eldest son Taimur decided to go formal for the event and wore a suit complete with a white shirt and complimentary tie. Little Jeh looked a little surprised as his mom clicked him wearing a blue sweater with beige-hued pants. Sharing the pictures, the Jaane Jaan actress captioned the first pictures, “Are you ready? We are.” In the second photo, she wrote, “Framed. 31-12-2023.”

Take a look at the images:

As the year came to an end, several Bollywood celebs jetted off with their loved ones to bring in the new year in style. There were also some who took to social media and showcased what their last days of the year looked like.

Newly-wedded couple, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram dropped pretty photos of their last sunset together in Kerala. Sharing two love-filed pictures, they wrote, “Last sunset of 2023.”

Take a look:

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover also shared a video that showed how the year had been for them. Sharing the clip, they penned, “2023. The most unforgettable year of our lives. Full of joy, love, celebration and pinch of extreme suffering, pain and chaos. All the ingredients required to make us a stronger, better and upgraded version of us. All happened exactly how it was decided by us. Wouldn’t change a thing.”

Take a look:

Pinkvilla wishes everyone a very Happy New Year!

