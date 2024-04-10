THROWBACK: When Mahesh Bhatt told Alia Bhatt that doing Imtiaz Ali's Highway will change her

It's been 10 years since Alia Bhatt and Imtiaz Ali collaborated for their much-loved film Highway. The talented actress was just one film old at that time and it proved to be a big milestone in her career. Alia's performance in Imtiaz's one of the most acclaimed films surprised everyone and established her as one of the best actresses in Bollywood.

But do you know that Alia's father and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt once told Alia that doing Highway with Imtiaz would change her?

When Mahesh Bhatt told Alia Bhatt that Imtiaz Ali will change her

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama 10 years earlier, Alia Bhatt opened up about her father Mahesh Bhatt's reaction to her getting Imtiaz Ali's Highway. "Imtiaz came to my house to meet me and my father was right there. He knows my father very well. So my father was very excited and Imtiaz just came and handed me over the script" she said while adding that she was shaking with excitement to go to her room and start reading it.

"My father was like, 'Alia, if any director comes to your house at this time in night', it was like 9 (PM), 10 or something 'you must do the film'" she quoted him while having a hearty laugh.

She also shared that she didn't even read the script in excitement and jumped into it after discussing it with Karan Johar. Talking more about Mahesh Bhatt's excitement about her doing Highway, she added, "Every day he calls me, 'You are sounding good, give my love to Imtiaz, He's gonna change you Alia.'"

Imtiaz Ali's first meeting with a 5-year-old Alia

Interestingly, Imtiaz met Alia for the first time when she was a 5-year-old kid. Talking about the incident, Alia once said during an interview with ETC Bollywood, "First-time ham mile jab main 5 saal ki thi, 15 saal pehle. Mujhe yaad nahi hai, papa ne bataya tha ke we met unke sets pe kahin. Ham log mile the and we had a very random conversation something about him coming to my house and chilling with my father" (We met for the first time 15 years back when I was 5-year-old. I don't remember, my father told me that we met on his film's set. We met and we had a random conversation about him coming to my house and chilling with my father.)

Imtiaz Ali's work front

Imtiaz Ali is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila which is the biopic of popular Punjabi singer of the 80s Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife and co-artist Amarjot Kaur who were assassinated at a young age. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the lead and is slated to release on Netflix on April 12.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt made her debut in the American film industry last year with Netflix's Heart of Stone also starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

She is now gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced under the banners of Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is based on a sibling relationship and also stars Vedang Raina.

Alia has also recently entered YRF Spy Universe and will be headlining the upcoming biggie as a spy. The film will also have Sharvari Wagh in a pivotal role and Bobby Deol will be joining as an antagonist. Apart from that, she will also reunite with her Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the epic saga, Love & War. The upcoming ambitious film of SLB will have her alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

